A23a, el impactante iceberg que navega por el mundo; ¿dónde está ahora?

📽️ #A23a: The Movie 🎥



🎬 "The journey of the largest #iceberg 🧊 in the world as seen #Sentinel3 🇪🇺🛰️, images acquired between November 2023 and January 2024"



🎞️ Available on our #Copernicus Data Space Ecosystem (CDSE) for free



🎟️ https://t.co/CKlcPgFGlv pic.twitter.com/vEQWjp1Boz