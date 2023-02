Cometa verde 2023: así se vio el C2022 E3 (ZTF) en México y el mundo

GOT IT! I captured #Green #Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) cruising at 128,500 mph (206,000 km/h). The comet will make its closest approach to Earth on February 1 when it will be 26 million miles away (41,842,944 km). I used my #Celestron RASA 8-inch telescope and ZWO ASI533MC. pic.twitter.com/uyLZadFZXd