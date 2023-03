Copernicus confirma deshielo récord del casquete polar de la Antártida; ¿es peor de lo que se pensaba?

February #SeaIce highlights from the #CopernicusClimate Change Service (#C3S):



❄️ #Antarctic sea ice reached its lowest February value on record, at 34% below average

❄️ #Arctic sea ice extent was 4% below average, the 2nd lowest on record



