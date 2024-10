Cometa del siglo, así lo captan desde México y el espacio: fotos

Stunning timelapse of the comet C/2023 A3 captured by the NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick from the International Space Station (ISS)



C/2023 А3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) is a comet originating from the Oort cloud, discovered by the Purple Mountain Observatory in China on 9 January 2023… pic.twitter.com/jkrOyE5mBo