Descubren antiguo capítulo oculto de la Biblia gracias a luz ultravioleta; ¿qué representa este hallazgo?

The Vetus Syra, or the Old Syriac version is the oldest (ca. 3rd c.) Syriac version of the four Gospels. Two main manuscripts (both, alas, incomplete) witnesses were known, the Curetonianus and the Sinaiticus. #syriac #manuscripts #palimpsest #oldsyriacgospels pic.twitter.com/hJgvXcAM51