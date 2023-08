Para Ripley: cuerpo arbitral se queda incompleto y aficionado se convierte en abanderado

Portsmouth vs. Cheltenham:



Linesman pulls calf 🚑

4th Official replaces Linesman 🔄

4th Official pulls calf 🚑

Play 🛑

Tannoy Announcement for qualified refs in crowd 📣

Cheltenham go back to dressing room 🔙

A fan in Fred Perry top steps in 🌟

Fan puts on a pair of golden boots… pic.twitter.com/UJ2yUkIqnj