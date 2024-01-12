Ariana Grande lanza “yes, and?”: ¿qué dice la letra de su nueva canción?

In case you haven’t noticed

Well, everybody’s tired

And healing from somebody

Or something we don’t see just right

Boy, come on, put your lipstick on

(No one can tell you nothing)

Come on and walk this way through the fire

(Don’t care what’s on their mind)

And if you find yourself in a dark situation

Just turn on your light and be like

Yes, and?

Say that shit with your chest and

Be your own fucking best friend

Say that shit with your chest

Keep moving like: What’s next?

Yes, and?

Now I’m so done with caring

What you think, no, I won’t hide

Underneath your own projections

Or change my most authentic life

Boy, come on, put your lipstick on

(No one can tell you nothing)

Come on and walk this way through the fire

(Don’t care what’s on their mind)

And if you find yourself in a dark situation

Just turn on your light and be like

Yes, and?

Say that shit with your chest and

Be your own fucking best friend

Say that shit with your chest

Keep moving like: What’s next?

Yes, and? (Yeah)

My tongue is sacred, I speak upon what I like

Protected, sexy, discerning with my time (my time)

Your energy is yours and mine is mine (it’s mine, it’s mine)

What’s mine is mine

My face is sitting

I don’t need no disguise (I don’t need no disguise)

Don’t comment on my body, do not reply

Your business is yours and mine is mine

Why do you care so much whose I ride?

Why?

Yes, and? (Yes, and?)

Say that shit with your chest and (say that shit with your chest)

Be your own fucking best friend (oh, be your own, be your own)

Say that shit with your chest (say that shit with your chest, baby)

Keep moving like: What’s next?

Yes, and?

Yes, and? (Ooh)

Say that shit with your chest (ooh) and

Be your own fucking best (be your own) friend

Say that shit with your chest (mmm, mmm)

Keep moving like: What’s next?

Yes, and? (Yeah)













En caso de que no te hayas dado cuenta

Bueno, todo el mundo está cansado

Y curándose de alguien

O algo que no vemos bien



Chico, ven, ponte el pintalabios

(Nadie puede decirte nada)

Ven y camina de esta manera a través del fuego

(No me importa lo que tengan en mente)

Y si te encuentras en una situación oscura

Solo enciende tu luz y sé como



Sí, ¿y?

Di esa mierda con convicción y

Sé tu propio maldito mejor amigo

Di esa mierda con convicción

Sigue moviéndote como: ¿Y ahora qué?

Sí, ¿y?



Ahora ya no me importa más

Lo que piensas, no, no me esconderé

Bajo tus propias proyecciones

O cambiaré mi vida más auténtica



Chico, ven, ponte el pintalabios

(Nadie puede decirte nada)

Ven y camina de esta manera a través del fuego

(No me importa lo que tengan en mente)

Y si te encuentras en una situación oscura

Solo enciende tu luz y sé como



Sí, ¿y?

Di esa mierda con convicción y

Sé tu propio maldito mejor amigo

Di esa mierda con convicción

Sigue moviéndote como: ¿Y ahora qué?

Sí, ¿y? (Sí)



Mi lengua es sagrada, hablo de lo que me gusta

Protegida, sexy, selectiva con mi tiempo (mi tiempo)

Tu energía es tuya y la mía es mía (es mía, es mía)

Lo mío es mío



Mi cara está preciosa

No necesito ningún disfraz (no necesito ningún disfraz)

No comentes sobre mi cuerpo, no respondas

Tus asuntos son tuyos y los míos son míos

¿Por qué te importa tanto a quién monto?

¿Por qué?



Sí, ¿y? (Sí, ¿y?)

Di esa mierda con convicción (di esa mierda con convicción)

Sé tu propio maldito mejor amigo (oh, sé tu propio, sé tu propio)

Di esa mierda con convicción (di esa mierda con convicción, cariño)

Sigue moviéndote como: ¿Y ahora qué?

Sí, ¿y?



Sí, ¿y? (Ooh)

Di esa mierda con convicción (ooh) y

Sé tu propio maldito mejor (sé tu propio) amigo

Di esa mierda con convicción (mmm, mmm)

Sigue moviéndote como: ¿Y ahora qué?

Sí, ¿y? (Sí)