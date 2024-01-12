Ariana Grande lanza “yes, and?”: ¿qué dice la letra de su nueva canción?

Ariana Grande regresa a la música después de cuatro años de no lanzar un disco y este viernes 12 de enero publicó su nuevo sencillo “yes, and?”.
En la canción Ariana Grande le canta a la libertad de hacer lo que quieras, también responde a las críticas a los comentarios que se le han hecho sobre su cambio físico.
¿Qué dice “yes, and?” de Ariana Grande?
Escrito por Ariana y por su ya conocido colaborador y productor Max Martin (“… Baby One More Time”, “I Want It That Way”) lleva un sample de “Vogue” de Madonna.
|Letra en inglés
Letra en español
|In case you haven’t noticed
Well, everybody’s tired
And healing from somebody
Or something we don’t see just right
Boy, come on, put your lipstick on
(No one can tell you nothing)
Come on and walk this way through the fire
(Don’t care what’s on their mind)
And if you find yourself in a dark situation
Just turn on your light and be like
Yes, and?
Say that shit with your chest and
Be your own fucking best friend
Say that shit with your chest
Keep moving like: What’s next?
Yes, and?
Now I’m so done with caring
What you think, no, I won’t hide
Underneath your own projections
Or change my most authentic life
Boy, come on, put your lipstick on
(No one can tell you nothing)
Come on and walk this way through the fire
(Don’t care what’s on their mind)
And if you find yourself in a dark situation
Just turn on your light and be like
Yes, and?
Say that shit with your chest and
Be your own fucking best friend
Say that shit with your chest
Keep moving like: What’s next?
Yes, and? (Yeah)
My tongue is sacred, I speak upon what I like
Protected, sexy, discerning with my time (my time)
Your energy is yours and mine is mine (it’s mine, it’s mine)
What’s mine is mine
My face is sitting
I don’t need no disguise (I don’t need no disguise)
Don’t comment on my body, do not reply
Your business is yours and mine is mine
Why do you care so much whose I ride?
Why?
Yes, and? (Yes, and?)
Say that shit with your chest and (say that shit with your chest)
Be your own fucking best friend (oh, be your own, be your own)
Say that shit with your chest (say that shit with your chest, baby)
Keep moving like: What’s next?
Yes, and?
Yes, and? (Ooh)
Say that shit with your chest (ooh) and
Be your own fucking best (be your own) friend
Say that shit with your chest (mmm, mmm)
Keep moving like: What’s next?
Yes, and? (Yeah)
En caso de que no te hayas dado cuenta
Bueno, todo el mundo está cansado
Y curándose de alguien
O algo que no vemos bien
Chico, ven, ponte el pintalabios
(Nadie puede decirte nada)
Ven y camina de esta manera a través del fuego
(No me importa lo que tengan en mente)
Y si te encuentras en una situación oscura
Solo enciende tu luz y sé como
Sí, ¿y?
Di esa mierda con convicción y
Sé tu propio maldito mejor amigo
Di esa mierda con convicción
Sigue moviéndote como: ¿Y ahora qué?
Sí, ¿y?
Ahora ya no me importa más
Lo que piensas, no, no me esconderé
Bajo tus propias proyecciones
O cambiaré mi vida más auténtica
Chico, ven, ponte el pintalabios
(Nadie puede decirte nada)
Ven y camina de esta manera a través del fuego
(No me importa lo que tengan en mente)
Y si te encuentras en una situación oscura
Solo enciende tu luz y sé como
Sí, ¿y?
Di esa mierda con convicción y
Sé tu propio maldito mejor amigo
Di esa mierda con convicción
Sigue moviéndote como: ¿Y ahora qué?
Sí, ¿y? (Sí)
Mi lengua es sagrada, hablo de lo que me gusta
Protegida, sexy, selectiva con mi tiempo (mi tiempo)
Tu energía es tuya y la mía es mía (es mía, es mía)
Lo mío es mío
Mi cara está preciosa
No necesito ningún disfraz (no necesito ningún disfraz)
No comentes sobre mi cuerpo, no respondas
Tus asuntos son tuyos y los míos son míos
¿Por qué te importa tanto a quién monto?
¿Por qué?
Sí, ¿y? (Sí, ¿y?)
Di esa mierda con convicción (di esa mierda con convicción)
Sé tu propio maldito mejor amigo (oh, sé tu propio, sé tu propio)
Di esa mierda con convicción (di esa mierda con convicción, cariño)
Sigue moviéndote como: ¿Y ahora qué?
Sí, ¿y?
Sí, ¿y? (Ooh)
Di esa mierda con convicción (ooh) y
Sé tu propio maldito mejor (sé tu propio) amigo
Di esa mierda con convicción (mmm, mmm)
Sigue moviéndote como: ¿Y ahora qué?
Sí, ¿y? (Sí)
Horas antes de publicar el video, Ariana Grande publicó unas coordenadas, en Nueva York, y muchos señalan que son las mismas donde se grabó la película “Eterno resplandor de una mente sin recuerdos” (“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”) y podría estar relacionado con el nombre de su nuevo álbum.