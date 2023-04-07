Entretenimiento

Bad Bunny y Diego Luna nominados a los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023; ve lista completa

| 13:28 Alberto Estrada | MTV
La ceremonia se realizará el 7 de mayo. Foto: Getty Images

El reguetonero Bad Bunny y el actor mexicano Diego Luna están nominados a la próxima entrega de los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 por sus participaciones en la cinta “Bullet Train” y en la serie “Andor”, respectivamente. El popular premio se entregará el próximo 7 de mayo.

“Top Gun: Maverick” se une a las series de televisión “Stranger Things”, “The Last of Us”, “The White Lotus” y “Merlina” con la mayor cantidad de nominaciones entre las producciones con guión, mientras que “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” y “Vanderpump Rules” encabezan las nominaciones en las categorías sin guión para los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023. Ve la lista completa.

Nominados a los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023

Mejor película

  • “Avatar: The Way of Water”
  • “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • “Elvis”
  • “Nope”
  • “Scream VI”
  • “Smile”
  • “Top Gun: Maverick”

Mejor serie de televisión

  • “Stranger Things”
  • “The Last of Us”
  • “The White Lotus”
  • “Merlina”
  • “Wolf Pack”
  • “Yellowstone”
  • “Yellowjackets”

Mejor actuación en una película

  • Austin Butler — “Elvis”
  • Florence Pugh — “Don’t Worry Darling”
  • KeKe Palmer — “Nope”
  • Michael B. Jordan — “Creed III”
  • Tom Cruise — “Top Gun: Maverick”

Mejor actuación en una serie de televisión

  • Aubrey Plaza — “The White Lotus”
  • Christina Ricci — “Yellowjackets”
  • Jenna Ortega — “Merlina”
  • Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & The Six”
  • Sadie Sink — “Stranger Things”
  • Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building”

Mejor héroe

  • Diego Luna — “Andor”
  • Jenna Ortega — “Merlina”
  • Paul Rudd — “Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania”
  • Pedro Pascal — “The Last Of Us”
  • Tom Cruise — “Top Gun: Maverick”

Mejor villano

  • Elizabeth Olsen — “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
  • Harry Styles – “Don’t Worry Darling”
  • Jamie Campbell Bower — “Stranger Things”
  • M3GAN – “M3GAN”
  • The Bear — “Cocaine Bear”

Mejor beso

  • Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – “The Last Of Us”
  • Harry Styles + David Dawson – “My Policeman”
  • Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – “Outer Banks”
  • Riley Keough + Sam Claflin – “Daisy Jones & The Six”
  • Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne – “Only Murders in the Building”

Mejor actuación de comedia

  • Adam Sandler – “Murder Mystery 2”
  • Dylan O’Brien – “Not Okay”
  • Jennifer Coolidge – “Shotgun Wedding”
  • KeKe Palmer – “Nope”
  • Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”

Actuación revelación

  • Bad Bunny – “Bullet Train”
  • Bella Ramsey – “The Last Of Us”
  • Emma D’Arcy – “House of the Dragon”
  • Joseph Quinn – “Stranger Things”
  • Rachel Sennott – “Bodies Bodies Bodies”

Mejor pelea

  • Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – “Bullet Train”
  • Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – “Scream VI”
  • Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – “Stranger Things”
  • Keanu Reeves (John Wick) – “John Wick 4”
  • Escape from Narkina 5- “Andor”

Actuación más aterradora

  • Jennifer Coolidge – “The White Lotus”
  • Jesse Tyler Ferguson – “Cocaine Bear”
  • Justin Long – “Barbarian”
  • Rachel Sennott – “Bodies Bodies Bodies”
  • Sosie Bacon – “Smile”

Mejor dúo

  • Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – “Do Revenge”
  • Jenna Ortega + Thing – “Merlina”
  • Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – “The Last Of Us”
  • Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – “The White Lotus”
  • Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – “Top Gun: Maverick”

Mejor elenco

  • “Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania”
  • “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • “Outer Banks”
  • “Stranger Things”
  • “Teen Wolf: The Movie”

Mejor canción

  • Demi Lovato – “Still Alive” (“Scream VI”)
  • Doja Cat – “Vegas” (“Elvis”)
  • Lady Gaga – “Hold My Hand” (“Top Gun: Maverick”)
  • OneRepublic – “I Ain’t Worried” (“Top Gun: Maverick”)
  • Rihanna – “Lift Me Up” (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)
  • Taylor Swift – “Carolina” (“Where The Crawdads Sing”)

Mejor serie de docu-realidad

  • “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”
  • “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
  • “Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition”
  • “The Kardashians”
  • “Vanderpump Rules”

Mejor serie de competencia

  • “All-Star Shore”
  • “Big Brother”
  • “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars”
  • “The Challenge: USA”
  • “The Traitors”

Mejor presentador/a

  • Drew Barrymore – “The Drew Barrymore Show”
  • Joel Madden – “Ink Master”
  • Nick Cannon – “The Masked Singer”
  • RuPaul – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
  • Kelly Clarkson – “The Kelly Clarkson Show”

Mejor equipo de reality en pantalla

  • Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”
  • Tori Deal y Devin Walker – “The Challenge: Ride or Dies”
  • RuPaul Charles y Michelle Visage – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
  • Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – “Vanderpump Rules”
  • Garcelle Beauvais y Sutton Stracke – “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

Mejor documental de música

  • “Halftime”
  • “Love, Lizzo”
  • “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”
  • “Sheryl”
  • “The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie”

¿Cuándo y dónde ver los MTV Movie Awards 2023?

La actriz y nominada Drew Barrymore será la presentadora de la entrega de premios, la cual se podrá ver a través de los sistemas de cable desde el Barker Hangar de Santa Mónica, California, el domingo 7 de mayo, a partir de las 20 horas, tiempo del centro de México.

