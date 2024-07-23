Beyoncé autoriza a Kamala Harris utilizar su canción “Freedom”: ¿qué dice la letra?

Beyoncé y Kamala Harris. Foto: AFP

Beyoncé dio luz verde para que su tema “Freedom” sea utilizado en la campaña política de la vicepresidente y aspirante a la candidatura demócrata presidencial de Estados Unidos, Kamala Harris.

La canción “Freedom”, de Beyoncé, viene en el disco de Lemonade de la cantante y fue lanzado en 2016. Te decimos qué dice la letra.

¿Qué dice la letra “Freedom” de Beyoncé?

Tryna lluvia, tryna lluvia en el trueno (Tryna rain, tryna rain on the thunder)

Dile a la tormenta que soy nuevo (Tell the storm I’m new)

Voy a caminar, voy a marchar en el regular (I’ma walk, I’ma march on the regular)

Pintar banderas blancas azul (Painting white flags blue)

Señor, perdóname, he estado corriendo (Lord, forgive me, I’ve been runnin’)

La verdad es que se quede ciego (Runnin’ blind in truth)

Voy a llover, voy a llover en este amor amargo (I’ma rain, I’ma rain on this bitter love)

Dile al dulce que soy nuevo (Tell the sweet I’m new)

Ooh, estoy diciendo estas lágrimas: Vete y caerte, caerte (Ooh, I’m telling these tears: Go and fall away, fall away)

Oh, que el último arda en llamas (Oh, may the last one burn into flames)

¡Libertad! ¡Libertad! No puedo moverme (Freedom! Freedom! I can’t move)

Libertad, suéltame, sí (Freedom, cut me loose, yeah)

¡Libertad! ¡Libertad! ¿Dónde estás? (Freedom! Freedom! Where are you?)

¡Porque yo también necesito libertad! (‘Cause I need freedom too)

Rompo las cadenas yo solo (I break chains all by myself)

No dejaré que mi libertad se pudra en el demonio (Won’t let my freedom rot in hell)

Oye, voy a seguir corriendo (Hey, I’ma keep running)

¡Porque un ganador no renuncia a sí mismo! (‘Cause a winner don’t quit on themselves!)

Yo ‘mma wade, voy a saludar a través de las aguas (I’ma wade, I’ma wave through the waters)

Dile a la marea: No te muevas (Tell the tide: Don’t move)

Yo soy un motín, yo un motín a través de sus fronteras (I’ma riot, I’ma riot through your borders)

Llámame a prueba de balas (Call me bulletproof)

Señor, perdóname, he estado corriendo (Lord, forgive me, I’ve been runnin’)

La verdad es que se quede ciego (Runnin’ blind in truth)

Yo ‘mma Wade, voy a saludar a través de tu amor superficial (I’ma wade, I’ma wave through your shallow love)

Dile al profundo que soy nuevo (Tell the deep I’m new)

Estoy diciendo estas lágrimas: Vete y caerte, caerte (I’m telling these tears: Go and fall away, fall away)

Oh, que el último arda en llamas (Oh, may the last one burn into flames)

¡Libertad! ¡Libertad! No puedo moverme (Freedom! Freedom! I can’t move)

Libertad, suéltame, sí (Freedom, cut me loose, yeah)

¡Libertad! ¡Libertad! ¿Dónde estás? (Freedom! Freedom! Where are you?)

¡Porque yo también necesito libertad! (‘Cause I need freedom too!)

Rompo las cadenas yo solo (I break chains all by myself)

No dejaré que mi libertad se pudra en el demonio (Won’t let my freedom rot in hell)

Oye, voy a seguir corriendo (Hey, I’ma keep running)

¡Porque un ganador no renuncia a sí mismo! (‘Cause a winner don’t quit on themselves!)

[TE PUEDE INTERESAR: Fans de Beyoncé arremeten contra nueva figura de cera de la cantante]

(Kendrick Lamar)

Diez Ave Marías, medito para practicar (Ten Hail Marys, I meditate for practice)

Las noticias del canal 9 me dicen que me estoy moviendo hacia atrás (Channel 9 news tell me I’m movin’ backwards)

Ocho cuadras a la izquierda, la muerte está a la vuelta de la esquina (Eight blocks left, death is around the corner)

Siete declaraciones engañadas sobre mi persona (Seven misleadin’ statements ‘bout my persona (hoo))



Seis faros ondeando en mi dirección (vamos!) (Six headlights wavin’ in my direction (come on!))

Cinco-O preguntando qué hay en mi poder (Five-O askin’ me what’s in my possession)

Sí, sigo corriendo, salto en los acueductos (Yeah, I keep runnin’, jump in the aqueducts)

Bocas de incendio y peligrosas (Fire hydrants and hazardous)



Alarmas de humo en la parte posterior de nosotros (Smoke alarms on the back of us)

Pero mamá, no llores por mí, cabalga por mí, intenta por mí (But mama, don’t cry for me, ride for me, try for me)

Vive para mí, respira para mí, canta para mí (Live for me, breathe for me, sing for me)

Honestamente guiándome, podría ser más de lo que tengo que ser (Honestly guidin’ me, I could be more than I gotta be)



Me robó, me mintió, hipocresía de la nación (Stole from me, lied to me, nation hypocrisy)

Código sobre mí, conducir sobre mí, malvado, mi espíritu me inspiró (Code on me, drive on me, wicked, my spirit inspired me)

Como si, abrir puertas correccionales en el desierto superior (Like yeah, open correctional gates in higher desert)

Sí, abre nuestra mente mientras desechamos la opresión (Yeah, open our mind as we cast away oppression)



Sí, abrir las calles y ver nuestras creencias (Yeah, open the streets and watch our beliefs)

Y cuando tallan mi nombre dentro del hormigón (And when they carve my name inside the concrete)

Rezo para que se lea para siempre (I pray it forever reads)



(Beyoncé)



¡Libertad! ¡Libertad! No puedo moverme (Freedom! Freedom! I can’t move)

Libertad, suéltame, sí (Freedom, cut me loose, yeah)

¡Libertad! ¡Libertad! ¿Dónde estás? (Freedom! Freedom! Where are you?)

¡Porque yo también necesito libertad! (‘Cause I need freedom too!)

Rompo las cadenas yo solo (I break chains all by myself)

No dejaré que mi libertad se pudra en el demonio (Won’t let my freedom rot in hell)

Oye, voy a seguir corriendo (Hey, I’ma keep running)

¡Porque un ganador no renuncia a sí mismo! (‘Cause a winner don’t quit on themselves!)



(Kendrick Lamar)

¿Qué quieres de mí? (Huh, what you want from me?)

¿Es verdad lo que buscas? (Is it truth you seek, huh?)

Padre, ¿puedes oírme? (Oh, father, can you hear me?)

¿Qué quieres de mí? (Huh, what you want from me?)



¿Es verdad lo que buscas? (Is it truth you seek, huh?)

Padre, ¿puedes oírme? (Oh, father, can you hear me?)

Escúchame (Hear me out)



(Hattie White)

Tuve mis altibajos (I had my ups and downs)

Pero siempre encuentro la fuerza interior para levantarme (But I always find the inner strength to pull myself up)

Me sirvieron limones (I was served lemons)

Pero hice limonada (But I made lemonade)