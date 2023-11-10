Dua Lipa estrena “Houdini”: letra y video de la canción

Dua Lipa causó sensación con su nueva canción “Houdini”. Foto: GettyImages

Dua Lipa regresa a la música y lo hace con la canción “Houdini” entrándole al estilo “psicodélico”, el cual corre a cargo de uno de sus nuevos colaboradores, el australiano Kevin Parker, vocalista del grupo Tame Impala.

El nuevo tema de Dua Lipa ha tenido una buena recepción y sus fans señalan la transición de sus canciones con influencia de los 80, que vienen en su disco “Future Nostalgia”, y que ahora retoma el sonido de los 70.

Cabe recordar que Dua Lipa alcanzó el éxito hace algunos meses cuando sacó “Dance The Night”, parte de la banda sonora de la cinta “Barbie”, y se espera que ambas canciones estén en el nuevo disco de la cantante inglesa del próximo año.

Esto dice la letra de la canción “Houdini” de Dua Lipa

Okay (Mmm)

I come and I go

Tell me all the ways you need me

I’m not here for long

Catch me or I go Houdini

I come and I go

Prove you got the right to please me

Everybody knows

Catch me or I go Houdini

Time is passin’ like a solar eclipse

See you watchin’ and you blow me a kiss

It’s your moment, baby, don’t let it slip

Come in closer, are you readin’ my lips?

They say I come and I go

Tell me all the ways you need me

I’m not here for long

Catch me or I go Houdini

I come and I go

Prove you got the right to please me

Everybody knows

Catch me or I go Houdini

If you’re good enough, you’ll find a way

Maybe you could cause a girl to change her ways

Do you think about it night and day?

Maybe you could be the one to make me stay

Everything you say is soundin’ so sweet (Ah-ah)

But do you practice everything that you preach? (Ah-ah)

I need something that’ll make me believe (Ah-ah)

If you got it, baby, give it to me

They say I come and I go

Tell me all the ways you need me

I’m not here for long

Catch me or I go Houdini

I come and I go (I come and I go)

Prove you got the right to please me

Everybody knows (I’m not here for long)

Catch me or I go Houdini

If you’re good enough, you’ll find a way

Maybe you could cause a girl to change her ways

Do you think about it night and day?

Maybe you could be the one to make me stay

Oh-oh

Ooh

I come and I go

Tell me all the ways you need me (Ooh)

I’m not here for long

Catch me or I go Houdini

I come and I go (I come and I go)

Prove you got the right to please me

Everybody knows (I’m not here for long)

Catch me or I go

Houdini

Houdini, Catch me or I go Houdini