Dua Lipa estrena “Houdini”: letra y video de la canción

Dua Lipa regresa a la música y lo hace con la canción “Houdini” entrándole al estilo “psicodélico”, el cual corre a cargo de uno de sus nuevos colaboradores, el australiano Kevin Parker, vocalista del grupo Tame Impala.
El nuevo tema de Dua Lipa ha tenido una buena recepción y sus fans señalan la transición de sus canciones con influencia de los 80, que vienen en su disco “Future Nostalgia”, y que ahora retoma el sonido de los 70.
Cabe recordar que Dua Lipa alcanzó el éxito hace algunos meses cuando sacó “Dance The Night”, parte de la banda sonora de la cinta “Barbie”, y se espera que ambas canciones estén en el nuevo disco de la cantante inglesa del próximo año.
Esto dice la letra de la canción “Houdini” de Dua Lipa
Okay (Mmm)
I come and I go
Tell me all the ways you need me
I’m not here for long
Catch me or I go Houdini
I come and I go
Prove you got the right to please me
Everybody knows
Catch me or I go Houdini
Time is passin’ like a solar eclipse
See you watchin’ and you blow me a kiss
It’s your moment, baby, don’t let it slip
Come in closer, are you readin’ my lips?
They say I come and I go
Tell me all the ways you need me
I’m not here for long
Catch me or I go Houdini
I come and I go
Prove you got the right to please me
Everybody knows
Catch me or I go Houdini
If you’re good enough, you’ll find a way
Maybe you could cause a girl to change her ways
Do you think about it night and day?
Maybe you could be the one to make me stay
Everything you say is soundin’ so sweet (Ah-ah)
But do you practice everything that you preach? (Ah-ah)
I need something that’ll make me believe (Ah-ah)
If you got it, baby, give it to me
They say I come and I go
Tell me all the ways you need me
I’m not here for long
Catch me or I go Houdini
I come and I go (I come and I go)
Prove you got the right to please me
Everybody knows (I’m not here for long)
Catch me or I go Houdini
If you’re good enough, you’ll find a way
Maybe you could cause a girl to change her ways
Do you think about it night and day?
Maybe you could be the one to make me stay
Oh-oh
Ooh
I come and I go
Tell me all the ways you need me (Ooh)
I’m not here for long
Catch me or I go Houdini
I come and I go (I come and I go)
Prove you got the right to please me
Everybody knows (I’m not here for long)
Catch me or I go
Houdini
Houdini, Catch me or I go Houdini