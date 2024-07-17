Emmy 2024: lista completa de nominados

La serie dramática “Shogun”, que transporta a los espectadores al Japón de principios del siglo XVII, encabezó este miércoles con 25 nominaciones la carrera por los Premios Emmy a lo mejor de la televisión.
“The Bear” batió el récord para la comedia más nominada en un mismo año, con 23 candidaturas, y “True Detective: Night Country” encabezó la sección de series limitadas, con 19.
Las nominaciones a la edición 76 de los premios Emmy fueron dados a conocer desde el Teatro El Capitán de Hollywood, donde Tony Hale y Sheryl Lee Ralph dieron el anuncio.
“Shogun”, la más mominada a los Emmy 2024
Mejor actor de reparto serie drama
- Tadanobu Asano “Shogun”
- Billy Crudup “The Morning Show”
- Mark Duplass “The Morning Show”
- Jon Hamm “The Morning Show”
- Takehiro Hira “Shogun”
- Jack Lowden “Slow Horses”
- Jonathan Pryce “The Crown”
Mejor actriz de reparto serie drama
- Christine Baranski “The Gilded Age”
- Nicole Beharie “The Morning Show”
- Elizabeth Debicki “The Crown”
- Greta Lee “The Morning Show”
- Lesley Manville “The Crown”
- Karen Pittman “The Morning Show”
- Holland Taylor “The Morning Show”
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie comedia
- Carol Burnett “Palm Royale”
- Liza Colón-Zayas “The Bear”
- Hannah Einbinder “Hacks”
- Janelle James “Abbout Elementary”
- Sherly Lee Ralph “Abbout Elementary”
- Meryl Streep “Only Murders In The Building”
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie limitada, antologia o película
- Dakota Fanning “Ripley”
- Lily Gladstone “Under The Bridge”
- Jessica Gunning “Baby Reindeer”
- Aja Naomi King “Lessons in Chemistry”
- Diane Lane “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”
- Nava Mau “Baby Reindeer”
- Kali Reis “True Detective: Night Country”
Mejor actor de reparto en serie limitada, antologia o película
- Jonathan Bailey “Fellow Travelers”
- John Hawkes “True Detective: Night Country”
- Robert Downey Jr. “The Sympathizer”
- Lamorme Morris “Fargo”
- Tom Goodman-Hill “Baby Reindeer”
- Lewis Pullman “Lessons In Chemistry”
- Treat Williams “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”
Mejor serie comedia
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “Hacks”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “Palm Royale”
- “Curb your Enthusiasm”
- “Reservation Dogs”
- “What We Do in The Shadows”
Mejor actriz en serie comedia
- Quinta Brunson “Abbott Elementary”
- Ayo Edebiri “The Bear”
- Selena Gomez “Only Murders In The Building”
- Maya Rudolph “Loot”
- Jean Smart “Hacks”
- Kristen Wiig “Palm Royale”
Mejor actor en serie comedia
- Matt Berry “What We Do In The Shadows”
- Larry David “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
- Steve Martin “Only Murders In The Building”
- Martin Short “Only Murders In The Building”
- Jeremy Allen White “The Bear”
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai “Reservation Dogs”
Mejor serie drama
- “The Crown”
- “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”
- “Fallout”
- “Shogun”
- “The Gilded Age”
- “Slow Horses”
- “The Morning Show”
- “3 Body Problem”
Mejor actor en serie drama
- Idris Elba “Hijack”
- Donald Glover “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”
- Walton Goggins “Fallout”
- Gary Oldman “Slow Horses”
- Hiroyuki Sanada “Shogun”
- Dominic West “The Crown”
Mejor actriz en serie drama
- Jennifer Aniston “The Morning Show”
- Anna Sawai “Shogun”
- Carrie Coon “The Gilded Age”
- Imelda Staunton “The Crow”
- Maya Erskine “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”
- Reese Witherspoon “The Morning Show”
Mejor serie limitada o de antología
- “Baby Reindeer”
- “Fargo”
- “Lessons In Chemistry”
- “Ripley”
- “True Detective: Night Country”
Mejor actriz en serie limitada, antología o película
- Jodie Foster “True Detective: Night Country”
- Juno Temple “Fargo”
- Brie Larson “Lessons In Chemistry”
- Sofía Vergara “Griselda”
- Naomi Watts “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Mejor actor en serie limitada, antología o película
- Matt Bomer “Fellow Travelers”
- Richard Gadd “Baby Reindeer”
- Jon Hamm “”Fargo”
- Tom Hollander “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”
- Andrew Scott “Ripley”
Mejor programa de competencia
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
- The Voice
Mejor Talk Series
- The Daily Show with Jon Stewart
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Late Nitgth with Seth Mayer
- Late Show with Stephen Colbert
¿Cuándo se celebran los premios Emmy 2024?
Los ganadores de la edición 76 de los Premios Emmy se darán a conocer el domingo 15 de septiembre. El período de elegibilidad para esta edición ha sido del 1 de junio de 2023 al 31 de mayo de 2024. Hasta el momento, se desconoce quién será el anfitrión de la ceremonia.
Esta será la segunda edición de los premios Emmy que se celebra en este 2024. La gala de la edición 75, programada originalmente para celebrarse en septiembre de 2023 tuvo que retrasarse a enero de este año debido a las huelgas de guionistas y actores del año pasado.