Ellos son los mexicanos nominados a los Globos de Oro 2023, ve la lista completa

Los nominados de la entrega número 80 de los Globos de Oro fueron anunciados este lunes desde el hotel The Beverly Hilton en Beverly Hills, California. En la lista se encuentran tres mexicanos; el director Guillermo del Toro con “Pinocho”, Diego Luna con la serie “Andor” y Diego Calva por “Babylon”.
La ceremonia se realizará el martes 10 de enero y entre las 27 categorías nominadas, los mexicanos se encuentran compitiendo en las siguientes:
- Guillermo del Toro (“Pinocho”) – Mejor película animada
- Diego Calva (“Babylon”) – Mejor actor en una película, musical o comedia
- Diego Luna (“Andor”) – Mejor actor en una serie de televisión, drama
La película del mexicano Guillermo del Toro también está nominada a Mejor Banda Sonora y Mejor canción original por “Ciao Papa” de Alexandre Desplat y Roeban Katz.
Además de los mexicanos, también hay dos actrices son descendencia mexicana entre las nominadas:
- Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday” (Merlina)
Esta es la lista completa de nominados de los Globos de Oro 2023
Mejor película, drama
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “Elvis”
- “ The Fabelmans ”
- “ Tár ”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
Mejor actriz película, drama
- Cate Blanchett, “Tár”
- Olivia Colman, “Empire of Light”
- Viola Davis, “The Woman King”
- Ana de Armas, “Blonde”
- Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”
Actor en una película, drama
- Austin Butler, “Elvis”
- Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”
- Hugh Jackman, “The Son”
- Bill Nighy, “Living”
- Jeremy Pope, “La inspección”
Mejor película: musical o comedia
- “Babylon”
- “ The Banshees of Inisherin ”
- “ Everywhere All All at Once ”
- “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
- “Triangle of Sadness”
Actriz en una película, musical o comedia
- Lesley Manville, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”
- Margot Robbie, “Babylon”
- Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Menu”
- Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”
- Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Actor en una película, musical o comedia
- Diego Calva, “Babylon”
- Daniel Craig, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
- Adam Driver, “White Noise”
- Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu”
Mejor película animada
- “Pinocho” de Guillermo del Toro
- “Inu-Oh”
- “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”
- “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
- “Turning Red”
Película en idioma extranjero
- “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Alemania)
- “Argentina 1985” (Argentina, EE. UU.)
- “Close” (Bélgica)
- “Decision to Leave” (Corea del Sur)
Mejor actriz de reparto, película
- Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- Dolly de Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”
- Carey Mulligan, “She Said”
Mejor actor de reparto, película
- Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Brad Pitt, “Babylon”
- Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”
Mejor director
- James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis”
- Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”
Mejor guion
- Todd Field, “Tár”
- Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”
- Steven Spielberg y Tony Kushner, “Los Fabelmans”
Mejor banda sonora, película
- Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Alexandre Desplat, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Women Talking”
- Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”
- John Williams, “The Fabelmans”
Mejor canción original
- “Carolina”, Taylor Swift (“Where the Crawdads Sing”)
- “Ciao Papa”, Alexandre Desplat y Roeban Katz
- “Hold My Hand”, Lady Gaga y Bloodpop (“Top Gun: Maverick”)
- “Lift Me Up”, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna y Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)
- “Naatu Naatu”, M.M. Keeravani, Chandrabose (“RRR”)
Lo mejor de la televisión también fue nominado en los Globos de Oro 2023
Guillermo del Toro y Diego Calva fueron los mexicanos nominados por sus proyectos cinematográficos en los Globos de Oro 2023. Sin embargo, Diego Luna compite en la categoría de Mejor actor de una serie de televisión dramática. Esta es la lista completa.
Mejor serie de televisión
- “Better Call Saul”
- “The Crown”
- “House of the Dragon”
- “Ozark”
- “Severance”
Mejor actriz de TV, drama
- Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”
- Laura Linney, “Ozark”
- Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”
- Hilary Swank, “Alaska Daily”
- Zendaya, “Euphoria”
Mejor actor de TV, drama
- Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”)
- Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”
- Diego Luna, “Andor”
- Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
- Adam Scott, “Severance”
Mejor serie de TV, comedia o musical
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “The Bear”
- “Hacks”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “Wednesday”
Mejor actriz de TV, comedia o musical
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary”
- Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
- Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”
- Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Mejor actor de TV, comedia o musical
- Donald Glover, “Atlanta”
- Bill Hader, “Barry”
- Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Mejor película de TV o serie limitada
- “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)
- “Black Bird” (Apple TV)
- “The Dropout” (Hulu)
- “Pam y Tommy” (Hulu)
- “The White Lotus” (HBO Max)
Mejor actor, película de TV o serie limitada
- Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”
- Colin Firth, “The Staircase”
- Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”
- Evan Peters, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
- Sebastian Stan, “Pam y Tommy”
Mejor actriz, película de TV o serie limitada
- Jessica Chastain, “George y Tammy”
- Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”
- Julia Roberts, “Gaslit”
- Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”
Los Globos de Oro premian tanto al cine como a la televisión. A diferencia de los Óscar, dividen las películas en las categorías de “drama” y “comedia o musical”.