“I’m Just Ken”, qué dice la canción que interpreta Ryan Gosling en “Barbie”

“I’m Just Ken“, canción que interpreta Ryan Gosling en la película “Barbie” ganó Mejor Canción en los Critics Choice Awards.
La reacción del actor que interpreta a Ken se volvió viral debido a que Gosling no se esperaba que ganara “I’m Just Ken“, por lo que te decimos qué dice la canción.
Esto significa y dice “I’m Just Ken” que canta Ryan Gosling
La balada rock estilo años 80, escrita por Mark Ronson y con la participación de los guitarristas Slash y Wolfgang Van Halen, el apuesto muñeco se queja de la falta de atención y afecto que recibe de Barbie, y el eterno rol secundario al que ha estado rezagado en el universo de la muñeca estrella. Es como si su nombre fuera “y Ken”, porque siempre es “Barbie y Ken”, señala en un momento de la cinta dirigida por Greta Gerwig.
“Siempre soy el número dos”, canta Gosling en esta especie de himno. “En cualquier otro lugar, sería un diez”, afirma más adelante.
I’m Just Ken
Doesn’t seem to matter what I do
I’m always number two
No one knows how hard I tried
Oh, oh, I
I have feelings that I can’t explain
Drivin’ me insane
All my life, been so polite
But I’ll sleep alone tonight
‘Cause I’m just Ken
Anywhere else I’d be a ten
Is it my destiny to live and die a life of blonde fragility?
I’m just Ken
Where I see love, she sees a friend
What will it take for her to see the man behind the tan and fight for me?
I wanna know what it’s like to love
To be the real thing
Is it a crime?
Am I not hot when I’m in my feelings?
And is my moment finally here or am I dreamin’?
I’m no dreamer
Can you feel the Kenergy?
Feels so real, my Kenergy
Can you feel the Kenergy?
Feels so real, my Kenergy
I’m just Ken
Anywhere else I’d be a ten
Is it my destiny to live and die a life of blonde fragility?
I’m just Ken
Where I see love, she sees a friend
What will it take for her to see the man behind the tan and fight for me?
I’m just Ken (and I’m enough)
And I’m great at doin’ stuff
So, hey, check me out, yeah, I’m just Ken
My name’s Ken (and so am I)
Put that manly hand in mine
So, hey, world, check me out, yeah, I’m just Ken
Baby, I’m just Ken (nobody else, nobody else)
Solo Soy Ken
Parece que no importa lo que haga
Siempre soy el número dos
Nadie sabe lo duro que lo intenté
Oh, oh, yo
Tengo sentimientos que no puedo explicar
Me están volviendo loco
Toda mi vida, he sido tan educado
Pero dormiré solo esta noche
Porque solo soy Ken
En cualquier otro lugar, yo sería un diez
¿Es mi destino vivir y morir una vida de fragilidad rubia?
Solo soy Ken
Donde yo veo amor, ella ve a un amigo
¿Qué necesitará ella para ver al hombre detrás del bronceado y luchar por mí?
Quiero saber cómo es amar
Cómo es ser auténtico
¿Acaso es un crimen?
¿Acaso no soy tan atractivo si me pongo sentimental?
¿Mi momento finalmente ha llegado o estoy soñando?
No soy un soñador
¿Puedes sentir la Kenergía?
Se siente tan real, mi Kenergía
¿Puedes sentir la Kenergía?
Se siente tan real, mi Kenergía
Solo soy Ken
En cualquier otro lugar, yo sería un diez
¿Es mi destino vivir y morir una vida de fragilidad rubia?
Solo soy Ken
Donde yo veo amor, ella ve a un amigo
¿Qué necesitará ella para ver al hombre detrás del bronceado y luchar por mí?
Solo soy Ken (y soy suficiente)
Y soy bueno haciendo cosas
Así que, oye, mírame, sí, solo soy Ken
Me llamo Ken (yo también)
Pon esa mano masculina en la mía
Así que, oye, mundo, mírame, sí, solo soy Ken
Amor, solo soy Ken (nadie más, nadie más)