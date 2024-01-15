“I’m Just Ken”, qué dice la canción que interpreta Ryan Gosling en “Barbie”

I’m Just Ken

Doesn’t seem to matter what I do

I’m always number two

No one knows how hard I tried

Oh, oh, I

I have feelings that I can’t explain

Drivin’ me insane

All my life, been so polite

But I’ll sleep alone tonight

‘Cause I’m just Ken

Anywhere else I’d be a ten

Is it my destiny to live and die a life of blonde fragility?

I’m just Ken

Where I see love, she sees a friend

What will it take for her to see the man behind the tan and fight for me?

I wanna know what it’s like to love

To be the real thing

Is it a crime?

Am I not hot when I’m in my feelings?

And is my moment finally here or am I dreamin’?

I’m no dreamer

Can you feel the Kenergy?

Feels so real, my Kenergy

Can you feel the Kenergy?

Feels so real, my Kenergy

I’m just Ken

Anywhere else I’d be a ten

Is it my destiny to live and die a life of blonde fragility?

I’m just Ken

Where I see love, she sees a friend

What will it take for her to see the man behind the tan and fight for me?

I’m just Ken (and I’m enough)

And I’m great at doin’ stuff

So, hey, check me out, yeah, I’m just Ken

My name’s Ken (and so am I)

Put that manly hand in mine

So, hey, world, check me out, yeah, I’m just Ken

Baby, I’m just Ken (nobody else, nobody else)