Miss Universo 2023: ¿quiénes son las favoritas y cuándo desfilarán?

3 DAYS TO GO UNTIL SHOW TIME ✨⁠

⁠

With just 3 DAYS TO GO until the 72nd MISS UNIVERSE Competition, let us know in the comments who your favorite is to take the crown.

⁠#MissUniverse #ElSalvador #72ndMISSUNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/RNyUYOwrvV