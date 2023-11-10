Nominados a los premios Grammy 2024; SZA lidera postulaciones con 9

SZA, cantante estadounidense, acaparó este viernes las mayores posibilidades de arrasar en la edición 66 de los premios Grammy, al encabezar con nueve nominaciones una carrera dominada por superestrellas femeninas, como Taylor Swift y Billie Eilish.
Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers y el grupo de rock Boygenius también son firmes aspirantes en la gala del 4 de febrero, en la que es probable que la música de la taquillera película “Barbie” también se imponga.
El solicitado productor Jack Antonoff obtuvo seis nominaciones por su trabajo tanto con Swift como con la cantante de pop barroco Lana Del Rey, cuyo álbum “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” le valió varias nominaciones.
SZA está preparada para reinar en la gala, con nominaciones que abarcan todas las categorías. La cantante de R&B fue aclamada por sus historias románticas con su debut “Ctrl” en 2017 y encabezó las listas musicales de nuevo con “SOS” (2022).
Y Bridgers, parte de Boygenius conformado por Julien Baker y Lucy Dacus, obtuvo siete nominaciones mientras que el grupo en colectivo consiguió seis, tanto en los primeros apartados como en las categorías de rock.
La ya premiada Eilish tiene seis posibilidades de ganar un Grammy gracias a su trabajo en el éxito de Greta Gerwig, la película “Barbie”, cuya banda sonora, en la que también participa Dua Lipa, obtuvo nominaciones en las categorías principales y en los campos de medios visuales.
Y si “Midnights” de Swift gana el premio al Álbum del Año, sería la cuarta victoria récord de la cantante de 33 años, que ya está en la cima del mundo de la música.
Actualmente está empatada como máxima ganadora del Grammy más prestigioso con Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon y Stevie Wonder.
Lista completa de nominados a los Grammy 2024
Álbum del Año
- Boygenius – The Record
- Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
- Jon Batiste – World Music Radio
- Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
- Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
- Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
- SZA – SOS
- Taylor Swift – Midnights
Disco del Año
- Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
- Boygenius – Not Strong Enough
- Jon Batiste – Worship
- Miley Cyrus – Flowers
- Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
- SZA – Kill Bill
- Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
- Victoria Monét – On My Mama
Canción del año
- Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
- Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
- Jon Batiste – Butterfly
- Lana Del Rey – A&W
- Miley Cyrus – Flowers
- Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
- SZA – Kill Bill
- Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Mejor Canción escrita para Medios Visuales
- Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
- Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
- Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua – Barbie World
- Rihanna – Lift Me Up
- Ryan Gosling – I’m Just Ken
Mejor Banda Sonora para Medios Visuales (incluye cine y televisión)
- John Williams – The Fabelmans
- John Williams – Indiana Jones y el llamado del destino
- Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
- Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt – Barbie
Mejor Interpretación de Música Africana
- Asake & Olamide – Amapiano
- Ayra Starr – Rush
- Burna Boy – City Boys
- Davido Featuring Musa Keys – Unavailable
- Tyla – Water
Mejor Álbum de Música Mexicana
- Ana Bárbara – Bordado a Mano
- Flor de Toloache – Motherflower
- Lila Downs – La Sánchez
- Lupita Infante – Amor Como en las Películas de Antes
- Peso Pluma – Génesis
Mejor Álbum Pop Latino
- AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
- Gaby Moreno – X Mi (Vol. 1)
- Maluma – Don Juan
- Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja
- Paula Arenas – A Ciegas
- Pedro Capó – La Neta
Mejor Álbum Country
- Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
- Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
- Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country
- Tyler Childers – Rustin’ in the Rain
- Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
Mejor Interpretación Country Solista
- Brandy Clark – Buried
- Chris Stapleton – White Horse
- Dolly Parton – The Last Thing on My Mind
- Luke Combs – Fast Car
- Tyler Childers – In Your Love
Mejor Artista Revelación
- Coco Jones
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred Again
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- The War and Treaty
Mejor Álbum de Jazz Alternativo
- Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily – Love in Exile
- Cory Henry – Live at the Piano
- Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue – SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree
- Louis Cole – Quality Over Opinion
- Meshell Ndegeocello – The Omnichord Real Book
Mejor Interpretación de Rap Melódico
- Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage – Sittin’ on Top of the World
- Doja Cat – Attention
- Drake & 21 Savage – Spin Bout U
- Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole – All My Life
- SZA – Low
Mejor Álbum R&B
- Babyface – Girls Night Out
- Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You
- Emily King – Special Occasion
- Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP
- Victoria Monét – Jaguar II
Mejor interpretación de R&B
- Chris Brown – Summer Too Hot
- Coco Jones – ICU
- Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – Back to Love
- SZA – Kill Bill
- Victoria Monét – How Does It Make You Feel
Mejor Álbum de Música Alternativa
- Arctic Monkeys – The Car
- Boygenius – The Record
- Gorillaz – Cracker Island
- Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
- PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying
Mejor interpretación de Música Alternativa
- Alvvays – Belinda Says
- Arctic Monkeys – Body Paint
- Boygenius – Cool About It
- Lana Del Rey – A&W
- Paramore – This Is Why
Mejor Álbum de Rock
- Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
- Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher
- Metallica – 72 Seasons
- Paramore – This Is Why
- Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…
Mejor Grabación Pop Dance
- Bebe Rexha & David Guetta – One in a Million
- Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding – Miracle
- David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray – Baby Don’t Hurt Me
- Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam
- Troye Sivan – Rush
Mejor actuación de un Dúo o Grupo pop
- Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish – Never Felt So Alone
- Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace
- Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile – Thousand Miles
- SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine
- Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice – Karma
Mejor Interpretación de Pop en Solitario
- Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
- Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red
- Miley Cyrus – Flowers
- Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
- Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Productor del Año (no clásico)
- Daniel Nigro
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- Jack Antonoff
- Metro Boomin
Compositor del año (no clásico)
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Justin Tranter
- Shane McAnally
- Theron Thomas
Mejor Álbum de Vocal Pop
- Kelly Clarkson – Chemisty
- Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
- Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
- Ed Sheeran – Subtract
- Taylor Swift – Midnights
Mejor Grabación Dance/Electrónica
- Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21F
- James Blake – Loading
- Disclosure – Higher Than Ever BEfore
- Romy & Fred Again – Strong
- Skrillex, Fred Again & Flowdan – Rumble
Mejor Álbum de Música Dance/Electrónica
- James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven
- The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling
- Fred Again – Actual Life 3
- Kx5 – Kx5
- Skrillex – Quest for Fire
Mejor Interpretación de Rock
- Arctic Monkeys – Sculptures of Anything Goes
- Black Pumas – More Than a Love Song
- Boygenius – Not Strong Enough
- Foo Fighters – Rescued
- Metallica – Lux Æterna
Mejor Interpretación de Metal
- Disturbed – Bad Man
- Ghost – Phantom of the Opera
- Metallica – 72 Seasons
- Slipknot – Hive Mind
- Spiritbox – Jaded
Mejor Canción de Rock
- Boygenius – Not Strong Enough
- Foo Fighters – Rescued
- Olivia Rodrigo – Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl
- Queens of the Stone Age – Emotion Sickness
- The Rolling Stones – Angry
Mejor Interpretación Tradicional de R&B
- Babyface ft. Coco Jones – Simple
- Kenyon Dixon – Lucky
- Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire y Hazel Monét – Hollywood
- PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol – Good Morning
- SZA – Love Language
Mejor Canción R&B
- Coco Jones – ICU
- Halle – Angel
- Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley – Back to Love
- SZA – Snooze
- Victoria Monét – On My Mama
Mejor Álbum de R&B Progresivo
- 6lack – Since I Have a Lover
- Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid
- Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – Nova
- Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
- SZA – SOS
Mejor Interpretación de Rap
- Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – The Hillbillies
- Black Thought – Love Letter
- Coi Leray – Players
- Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex
- Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers
Mejor Canción de rap
- Doja Cat – Attention
- Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua – Barbie World
- Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock
- Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex
- Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future y Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers
Mejor Álbum de Rap
- Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss
- Killer Mike – Michael
- Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
- Nas – King’s Disease III
- Travis Scott – Utopia
Mejor Álbum de Poesía Hablada
- Aja Monet – When the Poems Do What They Do
- J. Ivy – The Light Inside
- Kevin Powell – Grocery Shopping With My Mother
- Prentice Powell y Shawn William – For Your Consideration ’24 – The Album
- Queen Sheba – A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: La píldora Fukc-It revisitada
Mejor Interpretación de Jazz
- Jon Batiste – Movement 18′ (Heroes)
- Lakecia Benjamin – Basquiat
- Adam Blackstone ft. the Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté – Vulnerable (Live)
- Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding – But Not For Me
- Samara Joy – Tight
Mejor Álbum de Vocal de Jazz
- Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band – For Ella 2
- Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding – Alive at the Village Vanguard
- Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke – Lean In
- Cécile McLorin Salvant – Mélusine
- Nicole Zuraitis – How Love Begins
Mejor Álbum de Jazz Instrumental
- Kenny Barron – The Source
- Lakecia Benjamin – Phoenix
- Adam Blackstone – Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn
- Billy Childs – The Winds of Change
- Pat Metheny – Dream Box
Mejor Álbum de Banda de Jazz
- ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla – The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute – Ritmo
- Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society – Dynamic Maximum Tension
- The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart – Basie Swings The Blues
- Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest – Olympians
- Mingus Big Band – The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions
Mejor Álbum de Jazz Latino
- Eliane Elias – Quietude
- Ivan Lins with the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra – My Heart Speaks
- Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band – Vox Humana
- Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente – Cometa
- Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo – El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2
Mejor Álbum de Vocal Pop Tradicional
- Liz Callaway – A Steve Con Amor: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
- Rickie Lee Jones – Pieces of Treasure
- Laufey – Bewitched
- Pentatonix – Holidays Around the World
- Bruce Springsteen – Only the Strong Survive
- Various – Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3
Mejor Álbum Instrumental Contemporáneo
- Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer ft. Rakesh Chaurasia – As We Speak
- House of Waters – On Becoming
- Bob James – Jazz Hands
- Julian Lage – The Layers
- Ben Wendel – All One
Mejor Álbum de Teatro Musical
- Kimberly Akimbo
- Parade
- Shucked
- Some Like It Hot
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Mejor actuación de Dúo o Grupo Country
- Dierks Bentley ft. Billy Strings – High Note
- Brothers Osborne – Nobody’s Nobody
- Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything
- Vince Gill & Paul Franklin – Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)
- Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson – Save Me
- Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton – We Don’t Fight Anymore
Mejor Canción Country
- Brandy Clark – Buried
- Chris Stapleton – White Horse
- Morgan Wallen – Last Night
- Tyler Childers – In Your Love
- Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything
Mejor Interpretación de Raíces Estadounidenses
- Jon Batiste – Butterfly
- Blind Boys of Alabama – Heaven Help Us All
- Madison Cunningham – Inventing the Wheel
- Rhiannon Giddens – You Louisiana Man
- Allison Russell – Eve Was Black
Mejor Álbum de Música Urbana
- Rauw Alejandro – Saturno
- Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito
- Tainy – Data
Mejor Álbum Rock Latino o Alternativo
- Cabra – Martínez
- Diamante Eléctrico – Leche de Tigre
- Juanes – Vida Cotidiana
- Natalia Lafourcade – De Todas Las Flores
- Fito Paez – EADDA9223
Mejor Álbum Tropical Latino
- Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Siembra: 45(degree) Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)
- Luis Figueroa – Voy A Ti
- Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia – Niche Sinfónico
- Omara Portuondo – Vida
- Tony Succar, Mimy Succar – Mimy & Tony
- Carlos Vives – Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así
Mejor Video Musical
- The Beatles – I’m Only Sleeping
- Tyler Childers – In Your Love
- Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For
- Kendrick Lamar – Count Me Out
- Troye Sivan – Rush