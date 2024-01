Nominados al Oscar 2024 en vivo: sigue el minuto a minuto de las nominaciones

We're officially less than 24 hours away from Oscar nominations. What are your final predictions? #Oscars



Tune in at 8:30 AM ET / 5:30 AM PT on https://t.co/8Zw5mDf3tg, https://t.co/5fKuh0mVRV, or on the Academy's TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. pic.twitter.com/Z2E0oql4uz