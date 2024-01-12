People’s Choice Awards 2024: Peso Pluma y Taylor Swift entre los nominados

Peso Pluma y Taylor Swift entre los nominados. Foto: GettyImage

El próximo domingo 18 de febrero se llevarán a cabo los People’s Choice Awards 2024, que reconoce lo más destacado en cine, televisión, música, así como también actores, artistas y estrellas de la cultura pop.

Este año artistas como Peso Pluma y Taylor Swift están nominados en varias categorías y la tercera temporada de la serie estadounidense de comedia y misterio “Only Murders in the Building” es la más mencionada.

Cabe señalar que para este año, el número de categorías alcanzó los 45, dado que se incluyeron: Artista Country Masculino del Año, Artista Country Femenino del Año, Artista Latino Masculino del Año y Artista Latina Femenina del Año.

Fecha y hora de los People’s Choice Awards 2024

  • ¿Cuándo? Domingo 18 de febrero de 2024
  • ¿A qué hora? 19:00 horas
  • ¿En dónde? The Barker Hangar en Santa Mónica
  • ¿Dónde verlo? E! Entertainment

Nominados a los People’s Choice Awards 2024 (cine)

Película del año

  • “Barbie”
  • “Fast X”
  • “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
  • “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Film”
  • “La Sirenita”
  • “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

Película acción del año

  • “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”
  • “Fast X”
  • “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″
  • “John Wick: Chapter 4″
  • “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
  • “Los juegos del hambre: La balada de pájaros cantores y serpientes”
  • “The Marvels”
  • “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”

Película comedia del año

  • “80 for Brady”
  • “Anyone but You”
  • Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret”
  • “Asteroid City”
  • “Barbie”
  • “Cocaine Bear”
  • “No Hard Feelings”
  • “Wonka”

Película drama del año

  • “Creed III”
  • “Five Nights at Freddy’s”
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • “Leave the World Behind”
  • “M3GAN”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “Scream VI”
  • “The Color Purple”

Estrella masculina del cine del año

  • Chris Pratt por “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″
  • Cillian Murphy por “Oppenheimer”
  • Keanu Reeves por “John Wick: Chapter 4″
  • Leonardo DiCaprio por “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Michael B. Jordan por “Creed III”
  • Ryan Gosling por “Barbie”
  • Timothée Chalamet por “Wonka”
  • Tom Cruise por “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

Estrella femenina del cine del año

  • Florence Pugh por “Oppenheimer”
  • Halle Bailey por “La sirenita”
  • Jenna Ortega por “Scream VI”
  • Jennifer Lawrence por “No Hard Feelings”
  • Julia Roberts por “Leave the World Behind”
  • Margot Robbie por “Barbie”
  • Rachel Zegler por “Los juegos del hambre: La balada de los pájaros cantores y Serpientes”
  • Viola Davis por “Los juegos del hambre: La balada de los pájaros cantores y Serpientes”

Estrella de película de acción del año

  • Brie Larson por “The Marvels”
  • Chris Pratt por “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″
  • Gal Gadot por “Heart of Stone”
  • Jason Momoa por “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”
  • Keanu Reeves por “John Wick: Chapter 4″
  • Rachel Zegler por “Los juegos del hambre: La balada de los pájaros cantores y Serpientes”
  • Tom Cruise por “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
  • Viola Davis por “Los juegos del hambre: La balada de los pájaros cantores y Serpientes”

Estrella de película de comedia del año

  • Adam Sandler por “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah”
  • Glen Powell por “Anyone but You”
  • Jennifer Lawrence por “No Hard Feelings”
  • Margot Robbie por Barbie”
  • Ryan Gosling por “Barbie”
  • Scarlett Johansson por “Asteroid City”
  • Sydney Sweeney por “Anyone but You”
  • Timothée Chalamet por “Wonka”

Estrella de película drama del año

  • Cillian Murphy por “Oppenheimer”
  • Fantasia Barrino por “The Color Purple”
  • Florence Pugh por “Oppenheimer”
  • Jacob Elordi por “Priscilla”
  • Jenna Ortega por “Scream VI”
  • Julia Roberts por “Leave the World Behind”
  • Leonardo DiCaprio por “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Michael B. Jordan por “Creed III”

Mejor actuación en película del año

  • America Ferrera por “Barbie”
  • Charles Melton por “May December”
  • Danielle Brooks por “The Color Purple”
  • Jacob Elordi por “Saltburn”
  • Melissa McCarthy por “The Little Mermaid”
  • Natalie Portman por “May December”
  • Simu Liu por “Barbie”
  • Viola Davis por “Air”

Nominados a los People’s Choice Awards 2024 (televisión)

Programa del año

  • “Grey’s Anatomy”
  • “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”
  • “Only Murders in the Building”
  • “Saturday Night Live”
  • “Ted Lasso”
  • “The Bear”
  • “The Last of Us”
  • “Vanderpump Rules”

Programa comedia del año

  • “Abbott Elementary”
  • “And Just Like That…”
  • “Never Have I Ever”
  • “Only Murders in the Building”
  • “Saturday Night Live”
  • “Ted Lasso”
  • “The Bear”
  • “Young Sheldon”

Programa drama del año

  • “Chicago Fire”
  • “Ginny & Georgia”
  • “Grey’s Anatomy”
  • “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”
  • “Outer Banks”
  • “Succession”
  • “The Last of Us”
  • “The Morning Show”

Programa de ciencia ficción y fantasía del año

  • “Ahsoka”
  • “American Horror Story: Delicate”
  • “Black Mirror”
  • “Ghosts”
  • “Loki”
  • “Secret Invasion”
  • “The Mandalorian”
  • “The Witcher”

Reality del año

  • “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?”
  • “Below Deck”
  • “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”
  • “Selling Sunset”
  • “The Kardashians”
  • “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
  • “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”
  • “Vanderpump Rules”

Programa competencia del año

  • “America’s Got Talent”
  • “American Idol”
  • “Big Brother”
  • “Dancing with the Stars”
  • “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
  • “Survivor”
  • “Squid Game: The Challenge”
  • “The Voice”

Mejor serie del año para maratonear

  • “Beef”
  • “Citadel”
  • “Jury Duty”
  • “Love Is Blind”
  • “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”
  • “The Crown”
  • “The Night Agent”
  • “The Summer I Turned Pretty”

Estrella masculina de tv del año

  • Chase Stokes por “Outer Banks”
  • Jason Sudeikis por “Ted Lasso”
  • Jeremy Allen White por “The Bear”
  • Kieran Culkin por “Succession”
  • Pedro Pascal por “The Last of Us”
  • Samuel L. Jackson por “Secret Invasion”
  • Steve Martin por “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Tom Hiddleston por “Loki”

Estrella femenina de tv del año

  • Ali Wong por “Beef”
  • Hannah Waddingham por “Ted Lasso”
  • Jennifer Aniston por “The Morning Show”
  • Mariska Hargitay por “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”
  • Quinta Brunson por “Abbott Elementary”
  • Reese Witherspoon por “The Morning Show”
  • Rosario Dawson por “Ahsoka”
  • Selena Gomez por “Only Murders in the Building”

Estrella de comedia de tv del año

  • Ali Wong por “Beef”
  • Bowen Yang por “Saturday Night Live”
  • Hannah Waddingham por “Ted Lasso”
  • Jason Sudeikis por “Ted Lasso”
  • Jeremy Allen White por “The Bear”
  • Quinta Brunson por “Abbott Elementary”
  • Selena Gomez por “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Steve Martin por “Only Murders in the Building”

Estrella de drama de TV del año

  • Bella Ramsey por “The Last of Us”
  • Chase Stokes por “Outer Banks”
  • Ice-T por “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”
  • Jennifer Aniston por “The Morning Show”
  • Kieran Culkin por “Succession”
  • Mariska Hargitay por “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”
  • Pedro Pascal por “The Last of Us”
  • Reese Witherspoon por “The Morning Show”

Actuación televisiva del año

  • Adjoa Andoh por “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”
  • Ayo Edebiri por “The Bear”
  • Billie Eilish por “Swarm”
  • Jon Hamm por “The Morning Show”
  • Matt Bomer por “Fellow Travelers”
  • Meryl Streep por “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Steven Yuen por “Beef”
  • Storm Reid por “The Last of Us”

Estrella reality del año

  • Ariana Madix por “Vanderpump Rules”
  • Chrishell Stause por “Selling Sunset”
  • Garcelle Beauvais por “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
  • Kandi Burruss por “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”
  • Khloé Kardashian por “The Kardashians”
  • Kim Kardashian por “The Kardashians”
  • Kyle Richards por “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
  • Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino por “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”

Concursante del año

  • Anetra por “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
  • Ariana Madix por “Dancing with the Stars”
  • Charity Lawson por “The Bachelorette”
  • Theresa Nist por “The Golden Bachelor”
  • Iam Tongi por “American Idol”
  • Keke Palmer por “That’s My Jam”
  • Sasha Colby por “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
  • Xochitl Gomez por “Dancing with the Stars”

Programa de entrevistas diurno del año

  • “Good Morning America”
  • “LIVE with Kelly and Mark”
  • “Sherri”
  • “The Drew Barrymore Show”
  • “The Jennifer Hudson Show”
  • “The Kelly Clarkson Show”
  • “The View”
  • “Today”

Talk show nocturno del año

  • “Hart to Heart”
  • “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
  • “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
  • “Late Night with Seth Meyers”
  • “The Daily Show”
  • “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
  • “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”
  • “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”

Presentador del año

  • Gordon Ramsay por “Hell’s Kitchen”
  • Jimmy Fallon por “That’s My Jam”
  • Nick Cannon por “The Masked Singer”
  • Padma Lakshmi por “Top Chef”
  • RuPaul por “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
  • Ryan Seacrest por “American Idol”
  • Steve Harvey por “Celebrity Family Feud
  • Terry Crews por “America’s Got Talent”

Nominados a los People’s Choice Awards 2024 (música)

Artista masculino del año

  • Bad Bunny
  • Drake
  • Jack Harlow
  • Jung Kook
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Post Malone
  • The Weeknd

Artista femenina del año

  • Beyoncé
  • Doja Cat
  • Karol G
  • Lainey Wilson
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Taylor Swift

Artista masculino country del año

  • Chris Stapleton
  • Cody Johnson
  • HARDY
  • Jelly Roll
  • Kane Brown
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Zach Bryan

Artista femenina country del año

  • Ashley McBryde
  • Carly Pearce
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Gabby Barrett
  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Lainey Wilson
  • Megan Moroney
  • Shania Twain

Artista latino masculino del año

  • Bad Bunny
  • Bizarrap
  • Feid
  • Manuel Turizo
  • Maluma
  • Peso Pluma
  • Rauw Alejandro
  • Ozuna

Artista latina femenina del año

  • Ángela Aguilar
  • Anitta
  • Becky G
  • Kali Uchis
  • Karol G
  • Rosalía
  • Shakira
  • Young Miko

Artista pop del año

  • Billie Eilish
  • Doja Cat
  • Dua Lipa
  • Jung Kook
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Tate McRae
  • Taylor Swift

Artista hip-hop del año

  • Cardi B
  • Drake
  • Future
  • Jack Harlow
  • Latto
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Post Malone
  • Travis Scott

Artista R&B del año

  • Beyoncé
  • Brent Faiyaz
  • Janelle Monáe
  • SZA
  • Tems
  • The Weeknd
  • Usher
  • Victoria Monét

Nuevo artista del año

  • Coi Leray
  • Ice Spice
  • Jelly Roll
  • Jung Kook
  • Noah Kahan
  • Peso Pluma
  • PinkPantheress
  • Stephen Sanchez

Grupo/Duo del año

  • Dan + Shay
  • Fuerza Regida
  • Grupo Frontera
  • Jonas Brothers
  • Old Dominion
  • Paramore
  • Stray Kids
  • TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Canción del año

  • “Dance The Night”, Dua Lipa
  • “Fast Car”, Luke Combs
  • “Flowers”, Miley Cyrus
  • “Fukumean”, Gunna
  • “Greedy”, Tate McRae
  • “Last Night”, Morgan Wallen
  • “Paint The Town Red”, Doja Cat
  • “Vampire”, Olivia Rodrigo

Álbum del año

  • “Endless Summer Vacation”, Miley Cyrus
  • “For All The Dogs”, Drake
  • “Gettin’ Old”, Luke Combs
  • “Guts”, Olivia Rodrigo
  • “Mañana Será Bonito”, Karol G
  • “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana”, Bad Bunny
  • “One Thing At A Time”, Morgan Wallen
  • “Pink Friday 2″, Nicki Minaj

Canción colaboración del año

  • “All My Life”, Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole
  • “Barbie World”, Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice With Aqua
  • “Ella Baila Sola”, Eslabon Armado X Peso Pluma
  • “First Person Shooter”, Drake Feat. J. Cole
  • “I Remember Everything”, Zach Bryan Feat. Kasey Musgraves
  • “Seven”, Jung Kook Feat. Latto
  • “TQG”, Karol G, Shakira
  • “Un x100to”, Grupo Frontera X Bad Bunny

Gira de conciertos del año

  • +–=÷x Tour, Ed Sheeran
  • COLDPLAY MUSIC of the SPHERES WORLD TOUR
  • Love On Tour, Harry Styles
  • Luke Combs World Tour
  • Morgan Wallen One Night At A Time World Tour
  • P!nk Summer Carnival Tour
  • Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé
  • TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR

Nominados a los People’s Choice Awards 2024 (cultura pop)

Celebridad social del año

  • Britney Spears
  • Dwayne Johnson
  • Kim Kardashian
  • Kylie Jenner
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Selena Gomez
  • Taylor Swift

Acto comedia del año

  • Baby J, John Mulaney
  • Emergency Contact, Amy Schumer
  • God Loves Me, Marlon Wayans
  • I’m An Entertainer, Wanda Sykes
  • Off The Record, Trevor Noah
  • Reality Check, Kevin Hart
  • Selective Outrage, Chris Rock
  • Someone You Love, Sarah Silverman

Atleta del año

  • Coco Gauff
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo
  • LeBron James
  • Lionel Messi
  • Sabrina Ionescu
  • Simone Biles
  • Stephen Curry
  • Travis Kelce

Influencer latino del año

  • Dani Valle
  • Alondra García Miró
  • Kel Calderón
  • Laura Sánchez
  • Luz Carreiro
  • Sujin Kim
  • Surthany Hejeij
  • Tefi Russo
