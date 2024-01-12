People’s Choice Awards 2024: Peso Pluma y Taylor Swift entre los nominados

El próximo domingo 18 de febrero se llevarán a cabo los People’s Choice Awards 2024, que reconoce lo más destacado en cine, televisión, música, así como también actores, artistas y estrellas de la cultura pop.
Este año artistas como Peso Pluma y Taylor Swift están nominados en varias categorías y la tercera temporada de la serie estadounidense de comedia y misterio “Only Murders in the Building” es la más mencionada.
Cabe señalar que para este año, el número de categorías alcanzó los 45, dado que se incluyeron: Artista Country Masculino del Año, Artista Country Femenino del Año, Artista Latino Masculino del Año y Artista Latina Femenina del Año.
Fecha y hora de los People’s Choice Awards 2024
- ¿Cuándo? Domingo 18 de febrero de 2024
- ¿A qué hora? 19:00 horas
- ¿En dónde? The Barker Hangar en Santa Mónica
- ¿Dónde verlo? E! Entertainment
Nominados a los People’s Choice Awards 2024 (cine)
Película del año
- “Barbie”
- “Fast X”
- “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
- “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Film”
- “La Sirenita”
- “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
Película acción del año
- “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”
- “Fast X”
- “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″
- “John Wick: Chapter 4″
- “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
- “Los juegos del hambre: La balada de pájaros cantores y serpientes”
- “The Marvels”
- “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”
Película comedia del año
- “80 for Brady”
- “Anyone but You”
- Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret”
- “Asteroid City”
- “Barbie”
- “Cocaine Bear”
- “No Hard Feelings”
- “Wonka”
Película drama del año
- “Creed III”
- “Five Nights at Freddy’s”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Leave the World Behind”
- “M3GAN”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Scream VI”
- “The Color Purple”
Estrella masculina del cine del año
- Chris Pratt por “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″
- Cillian Murphy por “Oppenheimer”
- Keanu Reeves por “John Wick: Chapter 4″
- Leonardo DiCaprio por “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Michael B. Jordan por “Creed III”
- Ryan Gosling por “Barbie”
- Timothée Chalamet por “Wonka”
- Tom Cruise por “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
Estrella femenina del cine del año
- Florence Pugh por “Oppenheimer”
- Halle Bailey por “La sirenita”
- Jenna Ortega por “Scream VI”
- Jennifer Lawrence por “No Hard Feelings”
- Julia Roberts por “Leave the World Behind”
- Margot Robbie por “Barbie”
- Rachel Zegler por “Los juegos del hambre: La balada de los pájaros cantores y Serpientes”
- Viola Davis por “Los juegos del hambre: La balada de los pájaros cantores y Serpientes”
Estrella de película de acción del año
- Brie Larson por “The Marvels”
- Chris Pratt por “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″
- Gal Gadot por “Heart of Stone”
- Jason Momoa por “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”
- Keanu Reeves por “John Wick: Chapter 4″
- Rachel Zegler por “Los juegos del hambre: La balada de los pájaros cantores y Serpientes”
- Tom Cruise por “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
- Viola Davis por “Los juegos del hambre: La balada de los pájaros cantores y Serpientes”
Estrella de película de comedia del año
- Adam Sandler por “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah”
- Glen Powell por “Anyone but You”
- Jennifer Lawrence por “No Hard Feelings”
- Margot Robbie por Barbie”
- Ryan Gosling por “Barbie”
- Scarlett Johansson por “Asteroid City”
- Sydney Sweeney por “Anyone but You”
- Timothée Chalamet por “Wonka”
Estrella de película drama del año
- Cillian Murphy por “Oppenheimer”
- Fantasia Barrino por “The Color Purple”
- Florence Pugh por “Oppenheimer”
- Jacob Elordi por “Priscilla”
- Jenna Ortega por “Scream VI”
- Julia Roberts por “Leave the World Behind”
- Leonardo DiCaprio por “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Michael B. Jordan por “Creed III”
Mejor actuación en película del año
- America Ferrera por “Barbie”
- Charles Melton por “May December”
- Danielle Brooks por “The Color Purple”
- Jacob Elordi por “Saltburn”
- Melissa McCarthy por “The Little Mermaid”
- Natalie Portman por “May December”
- Simu Liu por “Barbie”
- Viola Davis por “Air”
Nominados a los People’s Choice Awards 2024 (televisión)
Programa del año
- “Grey’s Anatomy”
- “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “Saturday Night Live”
- “Ted Lasso”
- “The Bear”
- “The Last of Us”
- “Vanderpump Rules”
Programa comedia del año
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “And Just Like That…”
- “Never Have I Ever”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “Saturday Night Live”
- “Ted Lasso”
- “The Bear”
- “Young Sheldon”
Programa drama del año
- “Chicago Fire”
- “Ginny & Georgia”
- “Grey’s Anatomy”
- “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”
- “Outer Banks”
- “Succession”
- “The Last of Us”
- “The Morning Show”
Programa de ciencia ficción y fantasía del año
- “Ahsoka”
- “American Horror Story: Delicate”
- “Black Mirror”
- “Ghosts”
- “Loki”
- “Secret Invasion”
- “The Mandalorian”
- “The Witcher”
Reality del año
- “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?”
- “Below Deck”
- “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”
- “Selling Sunset”
- “The Kardashians”
- “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
- “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”
- “Vanderpump Rules”
Programa competencia del año
- “America’s Got Talent”
- “American Idol”
- “Big Brother”
- “Dancing with the Stars”
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- “Survivor”
- “Squid Game: The Challenge”
- “The Voice”
Mejor serie del año para maratonear
- “Beef”
- “Citadel”
- “Jury Duty”
- “Love Is Blind”
- “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”
- “The Crown”
- “The Night Agent”
- “The Summer I Turned Pretty”
Estrella masculina de tv del año
- Chase Stokes por “Outer Banks”
- Jason Sudeikis por “Ted Lasso”
- Jeremy Allen White por “The Bear”
- Kieran Culkin por “Succession”
- Pedro Pascal por “The Last of Us”
- Samuel L. Jackson por “Secret Invasion”
- Steve Martin por “Only Murders in the Building”
- Tom Hiddleston por “Loki”
Estrella femenina de tv del año
- Ali Wong por “Beef”
- Hannah Waddingham por “Ted Lasso”
- Jennifer Aniston por “The Morning Show”
- Mariska Hargitay por “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”
- Quinta Brunson por “Abbott Elementary”
- Reese Witherspoon por “The Morning Show”
- Rosario Dawson por “Ahsoka”
- Selena Gomez por “Only Murders in the Building”
Estrella de comedia de tv del año
- Ali Wong por “Beef”
- Bowen Yang por “Saturday Night Live”
- Hannah Waddingham por “Ted Lasso”
- Jason Sudeikis por “Ted Lasso”
- Jeremy Allen White por “The Bear”
- Quinta Brunson por “Abbott Elementary”
- Selena Gomez por “Only Murders in the Building”
- Steve Martin por “Only Murders in the Building”
Estrella de drama de TV del año
- Bella Ramsey por “The Last of Us”
- Chase Stokes por “Outer Banks”
- Ice-T por “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”
- Jennifer Aniston por “The Morning Show”
- Kieran Culkin por “Succession”
- Mariska Hargitay por “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”
- Pedro Pascal por “The Last of Us”
- Reese Witherspoon por “The Morning Show”
Actuación televisiva del año
- Adjoa Andoh por “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”
- Ayo Edebiri por “The Bear”
- Billie Eilish por “Swarm”
- Jon Hamm por “The Morning Show”
- Matt Bomer por “Fellow Travelers”
- Meryl Streep por “Only Murders in the Building”
- Steven Yuen por “Beef”
- Storm Reid por “The Last of Us”
Estrella reality del año
- Ariana Madix por “Vanderpump Rules”
- Chrishell Stause por “Selling Sunset”
- Garcelle Beauvais por “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
- Kandi Burruss por “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”
- Khloé Kardashian por “The Kardashians”
- Kim Kardashian por “The Kardashians”
- Kyle Richards por “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
- Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino por “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”
Concursante del año
- Anetra por “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- Ariana Madix por “Dancing with the Stars”
- Charity Lawson por “The Bachelorette”
- Theresa Nist por “The Golden Bachelor”
- Iam Tongi por “American Idol”
- Keke Palmer por “That’s My Jam”
- Sasha Colby por “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- Xochitl Gomez por “Dancing with the Stars”
Programa de entrevistas diurno del año
- “Good Morning America”
- “LIVE with Kelly and Mark”
- “Sherri”
- “The Drew Barrymore Show”
- “The Jennifer Hudson Show”
- “The Kelly Clarkson Show”
- “The View”
- “Today”
Talk show nocturno del año
- “Hart to Heart”
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
- “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
- “Late Night with Seth Meyers”
- “The Daily Show”
- “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
- “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”
- “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”
Presentador del año
- Gordon Ramsay por “Hell’s Kitchen”
- Jimmy Fallon por “That’s My Jam”
- Nick Cannon por “The Masked Singer”
- Padma Lakshmi por “Top Chef”
- RuPaul por “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- Ryan Seacrest por “American Idol”
- Steve Harvey por “Celebrity Family Feud
- Terry Crews por “America’s Got Talent”
Nominados a los People’s Choice Awards 2024 (música)
Artista masculino del año
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Jack Harlow
- Jung Kook
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Post Malone
- The Weeknd
Artista femenina del año
- Beyoncé
- Doja Cat
- Karol G
- Lainey Wilson
- Miley Cyrus
- Nicki Minaj
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
Artista masculino country del año
- Chris Stapleton
- Cody Johnson
- HARDY
- Jelly Roll
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Zach Bryan
Artista femenina country del año
- Ashley McBryde
- Carly Pearce
- Carrie Underwood
- Gabby Barrett
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Lainey Wilson
- Megan Moroney
- Shania Twain
Artista latino masculino del año
- Bad Bunny
- Bizarrap
- Feid
- Manuel Turizo
- Maluma
- Peso Pluma
- Rauw Alejandro
- Ozuna
Artista latina femenina del año
- Ángela Aguilar
- Anitta
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Rosalía
- Shakira
- Young Miko
Artista pop del año
- Billie Eilish
- Doja Cat
- Dua Lipa
- Jung Kook
- Miley Cyrus
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Tate McRae
- Taylor Swift
Artista hip-hop del año
- Cardi B
- Drake
- Future
- Jack Harlow
- Latto
- Nicki Minaj
- Post Malone
- Travis Scott
Artista R&B del año
- Beyoncé
- Brent Faiyaz
- Janelle Monáe
- SZA
- Tems
- The Weeknd
- Usher
- Victoria Monét
Nuevo artista del año
- Coi Leray
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Jung Kook
- Noah Kahan
- Peso Pluma
- PinkPantheress
- Stephen Sanchez
Grupo/Duo del año
- Dan + Shay
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
- Jonas Brothers
- Old Dominion
- Paramore
- Stray Kids
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Canción del año
- “Dance The Night”, Dua Lipa
- “Fast Car”, Luke Combs
- “Flowers”, Miley Cyrus
- “Fukumean”, Gunna
- “Greedy”, Tate McRae
- “Last Night”, Morgan Wallen
- “Paint The Town Red”, Doja Cat
- “Vampire”, Olivia Rodrigo
Álbum del año
- “Endless Summer Vacation”, Miley Cyrus
- “For All The Dogs”, Drake
- “Gettin’ Old”, Luke Combs
- “Guts”, Olivia Rodrigo
- “Mañana Será Bonito”, Karol G
- “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana”, Bad Bunny
- “One Thing At A Time”, Morgan Wallen
- “Pink Friday 2″, Nicki Minaj
Canción colaboración del año
- “All My Life”, Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole
- “Barbie World”, Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice With Aqua
- “Ella Baila Sola”, Eslabon Armado X Peso Pluma
- “First Person Shooter”, Drake Feat. J. Cole
- “I Remember Everything”, Zach Bryan Feat. Kasey Musgraves
- “Seven”, Jung Kook Feat. Latto
- “TQG”, Karol G, Shakira
- “Un x100to”, Grupo Frontera X Bad Bunny
Gira de conciertos del año
- +–=÷x Tour, Ed Sheeran
- COLDPLAY MUSIC of the SPHERES WORLD TOUR
- Love On Tour, Harry Styles
- Luke Combs World Tour
- Morgan Wallen One Night At A Time World Tour
- P!nk Summer Carnival Tour
- Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé
- TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR
Nominados a los People’s Choice Awards 2024 (cultura pop)
Celebridad social del año
- Britney Spears
- Dwayne Johnson
- Kim Kardashian
- Kylie Jenner
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
- Selena Gomez
- Taylor Swift
Acto comedia del año
- Baby J, John Mulaney
- Emergency Contact, Amy Schumer
- God Loves Me, Marlon Wayans
- I’m An Entertainer, Wanda Sykes
- Off The Record, Trevor Noah
- Reality Check, Kevin Hart
- Selective Outrage, Chris Rock
- Someone You Love, Sarah Silverman
Atleta del año
- Coco Gauff
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- LeBron James
- Lionel Messi
- Sabrina Ionescu
- Simone Biles
- Stephen Curry
- Travis Kelce
Influencer latino del año
- Dani Valle
- Alondra García Miró
- Kel Calderón
- Laura Sánchez
- Luz Carreiro
- Sujin Kim
- Surthany Hejeij
- Tefi Russo