Taylor Swift lidera nominaciones a los MVT EMAs 2023

Las mujeres dominan las nominaciones a los MTV EMAs 2023. Foto:GettyImages

MTV dio a conocer a sus nominados para su entrega europea y Taylor Swift es la cantante con más postulaciones, 7 en total, que incluyen Mejor Artista, Canción y Video.

Taylor Swift es seguida por Olivia Rodrigo y SZA con seis nominaciones; Doja Cat, Måneskin, Miley Cyrus y Nicki Minaj con cuatro, mientras que Shakira, Karol G y Peso Pluma tienen 2 nominaciones.

La ceremonia de los MTV EMAs 2023 se realizará el próximo 5 de noviembre en París.

Lista de nominados a los MTV EMAs 2023

Mejor canción

  • Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red
  • Jung Kook feat. Latto – Seven
  • Miley Cyrus – Flowers
  • Olivia Rodrigo – vampire
  • SZA – Kill Bill
  • Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
  • Rema with Selena Gomez – Calm Down

Mejor video

  • Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – Bongos
  • Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red
  • Little Simz – Gorilla
  • Miley Cyrus – Flowers
  • Olivia Rodrigo – vampire
  • SZA – Kill Bill
  • Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Mejor artista

  • Doja Cat
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • SZA
  • Taylor Swift

Mejor colaboración

  • Central Cee x Dave – Sprinter
  • David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – Baby Don’t Hurt Me
  • KAROL G, Shakira – TQG
  • Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage – Creepin
  • PinkPantheress, Ice Spice – Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2
  • Rema with Selena Gomez – Calm Down

Mejor artista revelación

  • Coi Leray
  • FLO
  • Ice Spice
  • Peso Pluma
  • PinkPantheress
  • Reneé Rapp

Mejor artista pop

  • Billie Eilish
  • Dua Lipa
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Taylor Swift

Mejor artista español

  • Abraham Mateo
  • Álvaro de Luna
  • Lola Índigo
  • Quevedo
  • Samantha Hudson

Mejor artista afrobeat

  • Asake
  • Aya Nakamura
  • Ayra Starr
  • Burna Boy
  • Davido
  • Rema

Mejor artista rock

  • Arctic Monkeys
  • Foo Fighters
  • Måneskin
  • Metallica
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • The Killers

Mejor artista latino

  • Anitta
  • Bad Bunny
  • KAROL G
  • Peso Pluma
  • ROSALÍA
  • Shakira

Mejor artista K-POP

  • FIFTY FIFTY
  • Jung Kook
  • NewJeans
  • SEVENTEEN
  • Stray Kids
  • TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Mejor artista alternativo

  • Blur
  • Fall Out Boy
  • Lana Del Rey
  • Paramore
  • Thirty Seconds to Mars
  • YUNGBLUD

Mejor artista electrónico

  • Alesso
  • Calvin Harris
  • David Guetta
  • Swedish House Mafia
  • Peggy Gou
  • Tiësto

Mejor artista hip-hop

  • Cardi B
  • Central Cee
  • Lil Wayne
  • Lil Uzi Vert
  • Metro Boomin
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Travis Scott

Mejor artista R&B

  • Chlöe
  • Chris Brown
  • Steve Lacy
  • Summer Walker
  • SZA
  • Usher

Mejor actuación en directo

  • Beyoncé
  • Burna Boy
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Måneskin
  • SZA
  • Taylor Swift
  • The Weeknd

Mejor push

  • November 2022: Flo Milli
  • December 2022: Reneé Rapp
  • January 2023: Sam Ryder
  • February 2023: Armani White
  • March 2023: FLETCHER
  • April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER
  • May 2023: Ice Spice
  • June 2023: FLO
  • July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith
  • August 2023: Kaliii
  • September 2023: GloRilla
  • October 2023: Benson Boone

Mejores fans

  • Anitta
  • Billie Eilish
  • BLACKPINK
  • Jung Kook
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Selena Gomez
  • Taylor Swift

Mejor grupo

  • aespa
  • FLO
  • Jonas Brothers
  • Måneskin
  • NewJeans
  • OneRepublic
  • SEVENTEEN
  • TOMORROW X TOGETHER
