Taylor Swift lidera nominaciones a los MVT EMAs 2023

MTV dio a conocer a sus nominados para su entrega europea y Taylor Swift es la cantante con más postulaciones, 7 en total, que incluyen Mejor Artista, Canción y Video.
Taylor Swift es seguida por Olivia Rodrigo y SZA con seis nominaciones; Doja Cat, Måneskin, Miley Cyrus y Nicki Minaj con cuatro, mientras que Shakira, Karol G y Peso Pluma tienen 2 nominaciones.
La ceremonia de los MTV EMAs 2023 se realizará el próximo 5 de noviembre en París.
Lista de nominados a los MTV EMAs 2023
Mejor canción
- Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red
- Jung Kook feat. Latto – Seven
- Miley Cyrus – Flowers
- Olivia Rodrigo – vampire
- SZA – Kill Bill
- Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
- Rema with Selena Gomez – Calm Down
Mejor video
- Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – Bongos
- Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red
- Little Simz – Gorilla
- Miley Cyrus – Flowers
- Olivia Rodrigo – vampire
- SZA – Kill Bill
- Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Mejor artista
- Doja Cat
- Miley Cyrus
- Nicki Minaj
- Olivia Rodrigo
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
Mejor colaboración
- Central Cee x Dave – Sprinter
- David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – Baby Don’t Hurt Me
- KAROL G, Shakira – TQG
- Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage – Creepin‘
- PinkPantheress, Ice Spice – Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2
- Rema with Selena Gomez – Calm Down
Mejor artista revelación
- Coi Leray
- FLO
- Ice Spice
- Peso Pluma
- PinkPantheress
- Reneé Rapp
Mejor artista pop
- Billie Eilish
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Miley Cyrus
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
Mejor artista español
- Abraham Mateo
- Álvaro de Luna
- Lola Índigo
- Quevedo
- Samantha Hudson
Mejor artista afrobeat
- Asake
- Aya Nakamura
- Ayra Starr
- Burna Boy
- Davido
- Rema
Mejor artista rock
- Arctic Monkeys
- Foo Fighters
- Måneskin
- Metallica
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- The Killers
Mejor artista latino
- Anitta
- Bad Bunny
- KAROL G
- Peso Pluma
- ROSALÍA
- Shakira
Mejor artista K-POP
- FIFTY FIFTY
- Jung Kook
- NewJeans
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Mejor artista alternativo
- Blur
- Fall Out Boy
- Lana Del Rey
- Paramore
- Thirty Seconds to Mars
- YUNGBLUD
Mejor artista electrónico
- Alesso
- Calvin Harris
- David Guetta
- Swedish House Mafia
- Peggy Gou
- Tiësto
Mejor artista hip-hop
- Cardi B
- Central Cee
- Lil Wayne
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Metro Boomin
- Nicki Minaj
- Travis Scott
Mejor artista R&B
- Chlöe
- Chris Brown
- Steve Lacy
- Summer Walker
- SZA
- Usher
Mejor actuación en directo
- Beyoncé
- Burna Boy
- Ed Sheeran
- Måneskin
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Mejor push
- November 2022: Flo Milli
- December 2022: Reneé Rapp
- January 2023: Sam Ryder
- February 2023: Armani White
- March 2023: FLETCHER
- April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER
- May 2023: Ice Spice
- June 2023: FLO
- July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith
- August 2023: Kaliii
- September 2023: GloRilla
- October 2023: Benson Boone
Mejores fans
- Anitta
- Billie Eilish
- BLACKPINK
- Jung Kook
- Nicki Minaj
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Selena Gomez
- Taylor Swift
Mejor grupo
- aespa
- FLO
- Jonas Brothers
- Måneskin
- NewJeans
- OneRepublic
- SEVENTEEN
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER