“Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo” triunfa en los SAG Awards 2023; checa todos los ganadores

La temporada de premios está por llegar a su fin con la gala del Oscar el próximo 12 de marzo y ayer domingo el Sindicato de Actores de Hollywood, conocidos como los SAG Awards (Screen Actors Guild Awards) realizó su entrega 29, donde “Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo” fue la gran triunfadora con 4 galardones, que incluyen mejor elenco y tres en actuación.
Los ganadores de los SAG Awards (Cine)
Mejor actriz
- Cate Blanchett (‘Tár’)
- Viola Davis (‘The Woman King’)
- Ana de Armas (‘Blonde’)
- Danielle Deadwyler (‘Till’)
- Michelle Yeoh “Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo” – Ganadora
Mejor actor
- Austin Butler (‘Elvis’)
- Colin Farrell (‘The Banshees of Inisherin’)
- Brendan Fraser (“The Whale’) – Ganador
- Bill Nighy (‘Living’)
- Adam Sandler (‘Hustle’)
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Angela Bassett (‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’)
- Hong Chau (‘The Whale’)
- Kerry Condon (‘The Banshees of Inisherin’)
- Jamie Lee Curtis (‘Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo‘) – Ganadora
- Stephanie Hsu (‘Todo a la vez en todas partes’)
Mejor actor de reparto
- Paul Dano (‘Los Fabelmans’)
- Brendan Gleeson (‘The Banshees of Inisherin’)
- Barry Keoghan (‘The Banshees of Inisherin’)
- Ke Huy Quan (‘Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo‘) – Ganador
- Eddie Redmayne (‘The Good Nurse’)
Mejor reparto en una película
- ‘Babylon’
- ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’
- ‘Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo‘ – Ganadora
- ‘The Fabelmans’
- ‘Women Talking’
Mejor reparto de dobles
- ‘Avatar: El sentido del agua’
- ‘The Batman’
- ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
- ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ – Ganadora
- ‘The Woman King’
PREMIO SAG Life Achievement Award
Sally Field
Ganadores SAG Awards 2023 (Televisión)
Mejor reparto en serie (drama)
- ‘Better Call Saul’
- ‘The Crown’
- ‘Ozark’
- ‘Severance’
- ‘The White Lotus’ – Ganadora
Mejor actriz (drama)
- Jennifer Coolidge (‘The White Lotus’) – Ganadora
- Elizabeth Debicki (‘The Crown’)
- Julia Garner (‘Ozark’)
- Laura Linney (‘Ozark’)
- Zendaya (‘Euphoria’)
Mejor actor (drama)
- Jonathan Banks (‘Better Call Saul’)
- Jason Bateman (‘Ozark’) – Ganador
- Jeff Bridges (‘The Old Man’)
- Bob Odenkirk (‘Better Call Saul’)
- Adam Scott (‘Severance’)
Mejor reparto en serie (comedia)
- ‘Abbott Elementary’ – Ganadora
- ‘Barry’
- ‘The Bear’
- ‘Hacks’
- ‘Solo asesinatos en el edificio’
Mejor actriz
- Christina Applegate (‘Dead to Me’)
- Rachel Brosnahan (‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
- Quinta Brunson (‘Abbott Elementary’)
- Jenna Ortega (‘Merlina’)
- Jean Smart (‘Hacks’) – Ganadora
Mejor actor
- Anthony Carrigan (‘Barry’)
- Bill Hader (‘Barry’)
- Steve Martin (‘Solo asesinatos en el edificio’)
- Martin Short (‘Solo asesinatos en el edificio’)
- Jeremy Allen White (‘The Bear’) – Ganador
Mejor actriz en película para la televisión o miniserie
- Emily Blunt (‘The English’)
- Jessica Chastain (‘George and Tammy’) – Ganadora
- Julia Garner (‘Inventing Anna’)
- Niecy Nash Betts (‘Dahmer’)
- Amanda Seyfried (‘The Dropout’)
Mejor actor en película para la televisión o miniserie
- Steve Carrell (“The Patient”)
- Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)
- Sam Elliott (‘1883’) – Ganador
- Paul Walter Hauser (‘Black Bird’)
- Evan Peters (‘Dahmer’)
Mejor reparto de especialistas en televisión
- ‘Andor’
- ‘The Boys’
- ‘La casa del Dragón’
- ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’
- ‘Stranger Things’ – Ganadora