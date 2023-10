Will Smith y Jada Pinkett llevan 7 años separados, engañaron al mundo

🚨BREAKING: 📕🇺🇸: Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she and Will Smith have been separated since 2016.



In an exclusive clip from her upcoming prime-time special with Hoda Kotb, Pinkett Smith opens up about the surprising revelations from her memoir, "Worthy."



"It was not a divorce on… https://t.co/ml31yZ5nvK pic.twitter.com/UJSXa7w6SR