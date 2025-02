Comunidad latina llama al movimiento “Freeze Latino Movement”; van contra varias marcas en EE. UU.

For those curious, the “Freeze Latino Movement”encourages Latinos to avoid consuming products from U.S. brands and to refrain from visiting commercial chains. The goal is not only to impact large corporations but also to underscore the vital role the Latino community plays in the U.S. economy. -Degrushe, Allison, “Coca-Cola Joins the Growing List of Major Companies Facing Boycotts – What’s Going On?” Distractify.com, Feb. 3, 2025 Our power is where are money is. In 2024, the US Latino purchasing power was estimated to be 3.6 Trillion dollars!#immigrant #latino #mexico🇲🇽 #latinostiktok #mexicotiktok #latinos #immigrationreform