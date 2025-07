Fascinante tromba marina aparece “de la nada” en lago de Estados Unidos: video

I was blessed enough to witness a waterspout touch down over Sandusky Bay this afternoon. This truthfully came out of nowhere—no wind, no rain—then the sirens went off and a storm cell grew what felt like 3 miles in under 5 minutes. The power of nature is terrifying, breathtaking, and beautiful all at once. Moments like these remind me just how mighty God’s creation really is. Grateful to have caught it on camera! 🎣🌪️🌊 #Waterspout #SanduskyBay #TornadoWatch #StormChasing #NatureIsWild #FishTok #LakeErie #OhioWeather #WeatherAddict #StormSpotter #OutdoorLife #FishingAndWeather #NatureMoments #TornadoLovers #BlessedBeyondMeasure #FishingVibes #WalleyeWeather #CatfishCrazy #BayViewCenter #GodsCreation #MidwestWeather #LakeLife #FishingAfterTheStorm #OhioOutdoors #weather #weathertok #naturaldisasters #whiskerwarriorsohio #lakeerielove