FBI busca a madre y a su hija estadounidense desaparecidas en Monterrey, Nuevo León

On May 15, 2024, Juana Marcela Rojo and her daughter, Jessica Garcia Rojo, crossed into Nuevo Laredo, MX, from Laredo, TX. Their last known location was near Nuevo Leon, Monterrey, MX around 9:00 p.m. Help the #FBI find them: https://t.co/y0ESBdBSrb https://t.co/wfChCd0Wet pic.twitter.com/Hc6XwaC12h