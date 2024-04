Chofer se queda dormido y estrella autobús en Sinaloa; hay 4 muertos y 5 heridos

#BREAKINGNEWS #MEXICO #SINALOA #ANGOSTURA



🔴 MEXICO :📹 TERRIFYING ACCIDENT ! A BUS CAUGHT FIRE ON BENITO JUÁREZ HIGHWAY IN ANGOSTURA, SINALOA



The passengers had to jump out of the window.

At least 4 died and 5 injured.#URGENTE #Accidente pic.twitter.com/5APnu0qudZ