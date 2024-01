Niñas de 10 años usan maquillaje y productos de skincare y causan polémica en redes 

Are your kids as young as 10 asking for pricey serums and retinol? Gen Z is clearly skincare-obsessed, but is that a bad thing?⁠ ⁠ While I appreciate tweens and teens showing an interest in skincare, it’s essential to highlight that the product lines these youngsters are gravitating toward aren’t designed for their young skin. Many of these products are too aggressive with active ingredients, including unnecessary items, and are heavy on potential allergens, which can wreak havoc on young skin.⁠ ⁠ Remember, less is more when it comes to tween and teen skincare.⁠ #TeenSkincare #TweenSkincare #SkincareTips #SkincareRoutine #SkincareForBeginners ⁠