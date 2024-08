Este es el muffin viral que vuelve locos a los atletas en la villa olímpica de Paris 2024

Everyone is talking about the Olympic Chocolate Muffin, especially @Henrik Christiansen who made it go viral on TikTok this week. Here’s my copycat recipe: a warm, decadent double chocolate muffin filled with a rich chocolate ganache! 🍫 🔗 FULL RECIPE LINKED IN MY BIO! Olympic Village Double Chocolate Muffins Ingredients Makes about 9 jumbo muffins (be sure to get a jumbo pan for the best results) 1 Stick (8 Tablespoons) of Unsalted Butter, softened ½ cup Canola or Vegetable Oil 1 Cup Sugar 1 Tablespoon Pure vanilla extract 3 Large Eggs 1 Packet (1.4 oz/39grams) instant chocolate pudding mix (Jello brand preferred) 1 ½ Cups Cake Flour (Not Self-Rising) ½ Cup Dark Cocoa Powder (Such as Dutch Processed) 1 Teaspoon Baking soda 1 ½ Teaspoon Baking powder 3/4 tsp Fine table salt 1 cup Sour Cream 1/3 Cup Buttermilk 1 ½ Cups Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunks (I like enjoy life brand) Ganache: 1 (14 oz) can of Sweetened condensed milk 1 1/4 cups Bittersweet chocolate chips (Ghiardelli is my favorite) ¼ teaspoon pure vanilla extract #olympics #paris2024 #olympicsmuffin #chocolatemuffin #olympicvillage #olympicmuffin