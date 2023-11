La barbacoa mexicana está entre las 10 mejores del mundo según Taste Atlas

Barbacoa

📍 Mexico 🇲🇽

⭐ 4.6

💯 #9 best barbecue in the world



Learn about the best barbecues in the world: https://t.co/Jjz3DptBDO



Barbacoa is a term mostly associated with Mexico and refers to an ancient technique of cooking meat in underground ovens.



There are numerous… pic.twitter.com/5R3pYIUSx4