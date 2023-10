No es ciencia ficción: Así es el Rayo de Hierro, arma de láser dirigido que podría ser usado por Israel

IRON BEAM is coming to the land down under 🇦🇺



RAFAEL AUSTRALIA is coming to the AVALON 2023, featuring our new High Energy Laser Weapon for the first time on the continent.



STUNNER, IRON DOME, C-DOME, & SPIKE NLOS, & SPICE 250 will also be showcased.



Find us at booth K291. pic.twitter.com/oQzKynfKiy