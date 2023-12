EU y Canadá reportan salmonella en melones mexicanos; van 8 muertos y Agricultura ya investiga

OUTBREAK UPDATE: There are now 129 cases of Salmonella illnesses and 5 deaths linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes across 6 provinces. Verify your produce and do not eat Malichita or Rudy brand cantaloupes.

