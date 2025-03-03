Reportan atropellamiento masivo en Mannheim, Alemania

Se reportó un atropellamiento masivo en la ciudad de Mannheim, Alemania; de acuerdo con la policía local, el responsable ya fue detenido y se habla de al menos una persona muerta y varios heridos.

El siguiente video contiene imágenes de alto impacto visual, se recomienda discreción.

New ethnic shock in Mannheim:

Suspected terrorist attack. Weapon: car.

One German has already died. Numerous others are injured. Torn off limbs & blood on the street.

These are the fruits of diversity. This is the result of migration. Remigration now! pic.twitter.com/YDs376Yoya