Reportan atropellamiento masivo en Mannheim, Alemania

| 07:41 | César Uriel Calderón Sánchez | Uno TV
Foto: Reuters

Se reportó un atropellamiento masivo en la ciudad de Mannheim, Alemania; de acuerdo con la policía local, el responsable ya fue detenido y se habla de al menos una persona muerta y varios heridos.

El siguiente video contiene imágenes de alto impacto visual, se recomienda discreción.

Información en desarrollo.

