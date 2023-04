Datos sorprendentes que desconocías sobre el Titanic

RMS Carpathia. The Cunard steamship that rescued 706 survivors from the lifeboats of the Titanic on 15 April 1912.



Captain Arthur Rostrom & his engineering crew led by Ch Eng A B Jones skillfully coaxed her up to 17.5 knots (3.5 knots faster than her rated speed) all through ice pic.twitter.com/GbMcA1FsDM