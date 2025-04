Alertan sobre reto viral de TikTok que pone en riesgo a las mascotas 

#stitch with @Tommy PLEASE STOP THIS TREND❗️ No hate to the original creator of this video, my page is solely based on educating pet owners and spreading awareness but this trend is not pet friendly and needs to stop. We need to be putting our animals health and welfare first. Please don’t support this trend. Please don’t participate in this trend. It can be dangerous to pick animals up under their front legs without fully supporting their body, you could risk dropping them (especially larger animals,) you can risk damaging their spines, and it is very stressful and unpleasant for animals to be spun around in the air like this. I urge anyone whose participated in this trend to delete their video and to put their animals health and welfare first. Our pets safety is more important than a few views or the potential to go viral 💖🐾 #vetnurse #veterinarynurse #rvn #vetnurseadvice #stitch #trend #lethergo #stopthistrend #stop #animalwelfare #educate #cat #cattok #catsoftiktok #catowner #fyp #viral