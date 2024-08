Gatito que nació con cuatro orejas es puesto en adopción

EXTREMELY RARE IN THE CAT WORLD! This 8-9 wk. old kitten, who was dumped at a mechanic’s shop duct-taped inside a box with his siblings, gave us quite the surprise today! He has FOUR EARS! You “heard” us right, there are indeed 4 ears. This is a very rare, genetic mutation and is completely harmless to the kitty. We actually find him quite ear-resistible, and we have named him Audio, and we also cant quit making ear puns, apparently! He will be up for adoption soon at True Rescue in Mt. Juliet, TN #truerescue#fourears#rescuekitten