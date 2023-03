Perro ayuda a su dueña que sufre una taquicardia y le salva la vida

Along with POTS, I have to handle my extreme anxiety and ausitim. Bailey is trained to directly assist when I do have panic attacks. In this situation- I was getting ny car worked on. I have alot of truma with men, so getting any kind of vehicle maintenance stresses me out. Bailey is trained to interrupt my self harm and help ground me. Due to him being able to directly assist me during an episode, he is a #psychatricservicedog and NOT an #ESA Emotional support dogs do not need any training, and are not permitted public access. If the idea of having your dog with you is what helps, then your dog is considered an ESA. Your dog HAS to have tasks that directly help your anxiety in order to be allowed in public. #POTS #spoonless #servicedog #pots #fyp #potssyndrome #foryou #aussie #disability