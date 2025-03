Meet Tina Marie, a true hero who has dedicated her life to rescuing and caring for disabled dogs, all out of her own pocket. Her home is a sanctuary where love and compassion give these pups a second chance at life. I had the privilege of spending the day with Tina Marie and giving one of her incredible dogs the best day ever. Witnessing her selflessness firsthand was beyond inspiring. If you’re moved by her story, any support, whether it’s a donation, a share, or simply spreading the word, would mean the world to her and her furry family “Josh And His Critters”. Let’s rally together and show her that kindness truly makes a difference. 🐾❤️ #kindness #dog #animals