Piñatas para perros: Cómo hacerle una a tu lomito para esta navidad

Replying to @silverngoldlinings Tutorial on how I made Bruno’s piñata! All credit do to @enzo.thecorgiii ! This is my take on how I made the piñata!! SO EASYYY 🤍🐾 #minigoldendoodle #goldendoodle #dogsoftiktok #dog #dogs #puppy #puppies #birthday #happybirthday #dogbirthday #dogbirthdayparty #piñata #fyp #foryou #1stbirthday #birthdaycake #cake #party #parties #diy