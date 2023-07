COVID-19: tu función cerebral puede seguir afectada hasta dos años después… ¿aún tienes problemas de memoria?

New: Effects of #COVID19 on cognitive performance in a community-based cohort



Cognitive deficits after SARS-CoV-2 infection were detectable nearly 2 years post infectionhttps://t.co/kCwCyAUXUA



Press coverage here: https://t.co/OepuKUwatV#LongCOVID pic.twitter.com/2OdU3h0ME5