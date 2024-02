Mouth taping: qué es esta peligrosa tendencia de TikTok que pone en riesgo la salud

🙋‍♀️ To continue with answers to the questions I received on my stories, I had a few questions on the benefits of mouth taping. Mouth v nasal breath is one of the most frequently asked questions I get too!!! 👄 Well there are many benefits to mouth taping – but here are a few. Ultimately we should be breathing through our nose for day to day breathing – for good functional breath. 🫁 In my opinion & experience – there are however some amazing breathing techniques that can be done through the mouth. 🤓NB do NOT attempt to mouth tape before consulting a qualified breath coach. Let me know if you have any questions about this below 👇#fyp #mouthtapping #breathe #breath #breathworkhealing #breathwork #breathingexercises