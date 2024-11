Louis Vuitton lanza lujoso bolso para transportar mascotas

Pharrell Williams partnered with Louis Vuitton, unveiling his new “Dog LVers” collection for Spring/ Summer 2025 inspired by the “cosmopolitan culture of dogs and their walkers” The collection includes this $60,000 Kennel Trunk, the ultimate luxury item for a man’s best friend, made of Louis Vuitton’s signature monogram canvas. It is meant to create the illusion of a house with a roof, windows, and a removable door, also the bottom can be opened for easy cleaning. #louisvuitton #lv #pharrellwilliams #leather #dog #dogsoftiktok