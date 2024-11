My heart is broken 😔💔 My family tied me to a tree at the shelter in the middle of the night and then they drove away 💔 I didn’t know what to do, so I cried into the night 🥺 Luckily, someone walking nearby heard me and called the shelter to notify them 🙏 I’m happy to be inside now and taken care of by the staff and volunteers, but I’m very down in the dumps since I don’t have a my family anymore 😔 I’m 7-year-old Bruce and I’m a very affectionate dog who just wants to be loved. I won’t leave your side ❤️ I know there are many younger and cuter dogs, even smaller ones, but I promise you will not find a more devoted, loyal friend 🙏 You should know my skin is not in the best shape, but with some TLC, I’ll be looking better in no time. Because my past is a mystery, it is unknown how I am with other pets, so a dog meet is recommended. Will you please give me a loving home forever? 🙏❤️ Thanks to @Dolly’s Dream, they kindly paid my adoption fee and I get to go home with goodies to help me settle into my new home ❤️ If you cannot adopt me, please share my post 🙏 We adopt out of state, but you must arrange to pick up your new pet ❤️ To meet Bruce, visit www.humanebroward.com and complete the pre-adoption application (link is in bio) and then stop by the Humane Society of Broward County located at 2070 Griffin Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312. You can also call 954-989-3977 x.6 #rescuedog #shelterdog #adoptme #adoptdontshop #dogtok #fortlauderdale #florida #dogvideos #reels #bullove #americanbulldog #americanbully #fyp #dogs #dogoftheday #dogsoftiktok #dogshelter #animalshelter #foryou #foryoupage #pittie #pittiesoftiktok #pittbull #bullybreed #pittielove #staffy #doglover #staffylove #doglover #bullylove #xlbully