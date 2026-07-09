Premios Emmy 2026: “The Pitt” y “Hacks” lideran las nominaciones; conoce a los nominados
La Academia de la Televisión anunció este miércoles a los nominados de los Premios Emmy 2026, reconocimientos que distinguen a las mejores producciones y actuaciones de la televisión estadounidense.
En esta edición dominan “The Pitt”, con 25 nominaciones, así como “Hacks”, con 24, mientras que le siguen “The Widow’s Bay”, con 19; “Pluribus”, que sumó 18; y “Beef” con 16.
“Los nominados de este año representan la extraordinaria creatividad y el talento artístico que hacen de la televisión una forma de entretenimiento tan dinámica”, afirmó Cris Abrego, presidente de la Academia de Televisión
¿Cuándo será la ceremonia de los Premios Emmy 2026?
Este año, el Peacock Theater, ubicado en Los Ángeles, California, será el escenario para la 78.ª edición de los Premios Emmy el próximo 14 de septiembre.
La ceremonia será conducida por la actriz Mariska Hargitay, ganadora del Emmy por su trabajo en “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”.
¿Quiénes son los nominados a los Premios Emmy 2026?
Los nominados en las principales categorías de los Premios Emmy 2026 son:
Mejor Serie de Drama
- “The Diplomat”
- “The Gilded Age”
- “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”
- “Paradise”
- “The Pitt”
- “Pluribus”
- “Slow Horses”
- “Your Friends & Neighbors”
Mejor Serie de Comedia
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “The Bear”
- “Hacks”
- “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”
- “Nobody Wants This”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “Shrinking”
- “The Widow’s Bay”
Mejor Miniserie
- “All Her Fault”
- “The Beast in Me”
- “Beef”
- “DTF St. Louis”
- “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette”
Mejor Actriz Principal, Drama
- Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”
- Chase Infiniti, “The Testaments”
- Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
- Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”
- Zendaya, “Euphoria”
Mejor Actor Principal, Drama
- Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”
- Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
- Mark Ruffalo, “Task”
- Rufus Sewell, “The Diplomat”
- Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”
Mejor Actriz Principal, Comedia
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
- Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
- Elle Fanning, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”
- Lisa Kudrow, “The Comeback”
- Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Mejor Actor Principal, Comedia
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Wonder Man”
- Steve Carell, “Rooster”
- Matthew Rhys, “The Widow’s Bay”
- Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Mejor Actriz Principal, Miniserie o Película para Televisión
- Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me”
- Sally Field, “Bright Creatures”
- Carey Mulligan, “Beef”
- Sarah Pidgeon, “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette”
- Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”
Mejor Actor Principal, Miniserie o Película para Televisión
- Riz Ahmed, “Bait”
- Jason Bateman, “Black Rabbit”
- Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”
- Oscar Isaac, “Beef”
- Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me”
Mejor Actriz de Reparto, Drama
- Taylor Dearden, “The Pitt”
- Fiona Dourif, “The Pitt”
- Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”
- Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”
- Sepideh Moafi, “The Pitt”
- Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”
- Karolina Wydra, “Pluribus”
Mejor Actor de Reparto, Drama
- Patrick Ball, “The Pitt”
- Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
- Shawn Hatosy, “The Pitt”
- Gerran Howell, “The Pitt”
- Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”
- Tom Pelphrey, “Task”
- Carlos-Manuel Vesga, “Pluribus”
Mejor Actriz de Reparto, Comedia
- Dale Dickey, “The Widow’s Bay”
- Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
- Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
- Kate O’Flynn, “The Widow’s Bay”
- Michelle Pfeiffer, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”
- Megan Stalter, “Hacks”
- Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”
Mejor Actor de Reparto, Comedia
- Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”
- Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”
- Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”
- Nick Offerman, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”
- Stephen Root, “The Widow’s Bay”
- Michael Urie, “Shrinking”
- Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
Mejor Actriz de Reparto, Miniserie o Película para Televisión
- Linda Cardellini, “DTF St. Louis”
- Dakota Fanning, “All Her Fault”
- Laurie Metcalf, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”
- Joy Sunday, “DTF St. Louis”
- Youn Yuh-jung, “Beef”
- Constance Zimmer, “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette”
Mejor Actor de Reparto, Miniserie o Película para Televisión
- Jason Bateman, “DTF St. Louis”
- Richard Gadd, “Half Man”
- David Harbour, “DTF St. Louis”
- Richard Jenkins, “DTF St. Louis”
- Charles Melton, “Beef”
- Nick Offerman, “Death by Lightning”
Mejor Programa Animado
- “Bob’s Burgers”
- “Rick and Morty”
- “The Simpsons”
- “Smiling Friends”
- “South Park”
- “Star Wars: Visions”
Mejor Programa de Entrevistas
- “The Daily Show”
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
- “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
- “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
- “Saturday Night Live”
Mejor Película para Televisión
- “Heads of State”
- “Miss You, Love You”
- “People We Meet on Vacation”
- “Remarkably Bright Creatures”
- “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War”
Mejor Reality de Competencia
- “Dancing with the Stars”
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- “Survivor”
- “Top Chef”
- “The Traitors”
Mejor Presentador de Reality
- RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- Alan Cumming, “The Traitors”
- Kristen Kish, “Top Chef”
- Ariana Madix, “Love Island USA”
- Jeff Probst, “Survivor”
La lista completa de nominados puede consultarse en el sitio oficial y las redes sociales de los Premios Emmy 2026.
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