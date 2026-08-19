Principales nominados a los MTV VMAs 2026; Madonna arrasa con 11 nominaciones

| 18:39 | César García | Uno TV
MTV Video Music Awards
Madonna lidera nominaciones de MTV Video Music Awards Foto: Shutterstock

La ceremonia de los MTV Video Music Awards 2026 se celebrará el próximo domingo 27 de septiembre, y Madonna llegará a la gala como la artista más nominada de esta edición, al competir en 11 categorías.

Por su parte, Taylor Swift también es una de las artistas que recibió más nominaciones, principalmente por su video “The Fate of Ophelia”.

Otros artistas que contenderán en los MTV VMAs son Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Bruno Mars, PinkPantheress y Zara Larsson, mientras que el poder latino de Shakira buscará triunfar en tres categorías.

Principales nominados a los MTV VMAs 2026

Video del año

  • Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records
  • Bruno Mars – “I Just Might” – Atlantic Records
  • GENER8ION – “STORM starring Yung Lean” – Iconoclast Music
  • Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter – “Tears” – Island
  • Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

Artista del año

  • Ariana Grande – Republic Records
  • Bruno Mars – Atlantic Records
  • Madonna – Warner Records
  • Morgan Wallen – Big Loud/Mercury Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter – Island
  • Taylor Swift – Republic Records

Canción del año

  • BTS – “Swim” – BIGHIT MUSIC
  • Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas” – Columbia Records
  • HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI – “Golden” – Republic Records/Visva Records
  • Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – “Bring Your Love” – Warner Records
  • Olivia Dean – “Man I Need” – Island
  • PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
  • RAYE – “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” – Human Re Sources

Mejor artista revelación

  • Bella Kay – Atlantic Records
  • CORTIS – BIGHIT MUSIC
  • Magnus Ferrell – Visva Records/Republic Records
  • Malcolm Todd – Columbia Records
  • Myles Smith – RCA Records
  • Sienna Spiro – Capitol Records
  • Stella Lefty – Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost

Mejor colaboración

  • Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice – “Chains & Whips” – Roc Nation Distribution
  • French Montana x Max B – “Ever Since U Left Me” – Coke Boys Records
  • Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – “Bring Your Love” – Warner Records
  • PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
  • Shakira & Burna Boy – “Dai Dai” – Sony Music US Latin
  • Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye – “Hard Part” – Def Jam Recordings

Mejor pop

  • Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records
  • Charli xcx – “SS26” – Atlantic Records
  • LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi” – Lloud Co./RCA Records
  • Olivia Rodrigo – “drop dead” – Geffen Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour” – Island
  • Tate McRae – “Nobody’s Girl” – RCA Records
  • Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

Mejor hip-hop

  • Cardi B ft. Kehlani – “Safe” – Atlantic Records
  • Don Toliver – “E85” – Cactus Jack/Atlantic Records
  • Drake – “Janice STFU” – OVO/Republic Records
  • Megan Thee Stallion – “LOVER GIRL” – Hot Girl Productions
  • Travis Scott – “DUMBO” – Cactus Jack/Epic Records
  • Tyler, The Creator – “SUGAR ON MY TONGUE” – Columbia Records

Mejor R&B

  • Bruno Mars – “I Just Might” – Atlantic Records
  • Chris Brown – “It Depends/Obvious” – RCA Records
  • Dave & Tems – “Raindance” – Neighbourhood Recordings/Capitol Records
  • Justin Bieber – “YUKON” – Def Jam Recordings
  • Kehlani – “Folded” – Atlantic Records
  • Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis – “Is It a Crime” – Epic Records

Mejor alternativa

  • Geese – “Taxes” – Partisan Records/Play It Again Sam
  • mgk & Fred Durst – “FIX UR FACE” – EST 19XX LLC/Interscope Records
  • Noah Kahan – “The Great Divide” – Mercury Records
  • Olivia Rodrigo – “the cure” – Geffen Records
  • SOMBR – “Homewrecker” – SMB Music/Warner Records
  • Tame Impala – “Dracula” – Columbia Records
  • twenty one pilots – “Drag Path” – Fueled By Ramen

Mejor baile

  • Bebe Rexha & Faithless – “New Religion” – Bebe Rexha Music LLC/EMPIRE
  • Harry Styles – “Aperture” – Columbia Records
  • Lady Gaga & Doechii – “RUNWAY” – Lil Monsters/Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records/Capitol Records
  • Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
  • PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
  • Slayyyter – “DANCE…” – RECORDS/Columbia Records
  • Tate McRae – “Nobody’s Girl” – RCA Records

Mejor Latinoamérica

  • Anitta con Shakira – “Choka Choka” – Republic Records/UMLE
  • Bad Bunny – “NUEVAYoL” – Rimas Entertainment
  • Fuerza Regida – “TU SANCHO” – Rancho Humilde/Street Mob Records/Sony Music US Latin
  • KAROL G – “Papasito” – Bichota Records/Interscope Records
  • Rosalía ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia – “La Perla” – Columbia Records
  • Ryan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA – “LA VILLA” – AWOO Corp./Sony Music US Latin
  • Shakira & Burna Boy – “Dai Dai” – Sony Music US Latin

Mejor K-pop

  • BLACKPINK – “JUMP” – YG Entertainment
  • BTS – “SWIM” – BIGHIT MUSIC
  • CORTIS – “REDRED” – BIGHIT MUSIC
  • KATSEYE – “PINKY UP” – HYBE x Geffen Records
  • LE SSERAFIM con j-hope de BTS – “SPAGHETTI” – SOURCE MUSIC
  • LISA – “Dream con Kentaro Sakaguchi” – Lloud Co./RCA Records

Mejor country

  • Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas” – Columbia Records
  • Kacey Musgraves – “Dry Spell” – Lost Highway/Interscope Records
  • Lainey Wilson – “Somewhere Over Laredo” – Broken Bow Records
  • Luke Combs – “Back in the Saddle” – Columbia Nashville
  • Shaboozey – “Cowgirl” – American Dogwood/EMPIRE
  • Stella Lefty – “Boston” – Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost
  • Tucker Wetmore – “Brunette” – Back Blocks Music/Mercury Records

Mejor dirección

  • Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records
  • Bruno Mars – “I Just Might” – Atlantic Records
  • GENER8ION – “STORM starring Yung Lean” – Iconoclast Music
  • Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour” – Island
  • Taylor Swift – “Opalite” – Republic Records

Mejor dirección artística

  • Charli xcx – “SS26” – Atlantic Records
  • Lady Gaga & Doechii – “RUNWAY” – Lil Monsters/Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records/Capitol Records
  • Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
  • PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
  • SOMBR – “My Body Isn’t Ready” – SMB Music/Warner Records
  • Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

Mejor cinematografía

  • A$AP Rocky – “PUNK ROCKY” – A$AP Worldwide/RCA Records
  • Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records
  • LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi” – Lloud Co./RCA Records
  • Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
  • Shaboozey – “Cowgirl” – American Dogwood/EMPIRE
  • Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

Mejor edición

  • Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records
  • Bruno Mars – “I Just Might” – Atlantic Records
  • LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi” – Lloud Co./RCA Records
  • Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour” – Island
  • Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

Mejor coreografía

  • GENER8ION – “STORM starring Yung Lean” – Iconoclast Music
  • Harry Styles – “Dance No More” – Columbia Records
  • KATSEYE – “PINKY UP” – HYBE x Geffen Records
  • Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
  • Tate McRae – “Nobody’s Girl” – RCA Records
  • Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

Mejores efectos visuales

  • Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records
  • JISOO X ZAYN – “Eyes Closed” – Warner Records
  • Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
  • PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
  • RAYE ft. Hans Zimmer – “Click Clack Symphony.” – Human Re Sources
  • Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

¿Cuándo y cómo ver los MTV Video Music Awards 2026?

La ceremonia de los MTV VMAs 2026 se llevará a cabo en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles el próximo domingo 27 de septiembre, a partir de las 7:30 p.m.

La transmisión del evento será a través de CBS y MTV, mientras que en streaming podrá verse por Paramount+ y el canal de MTV en Pluto TV.

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