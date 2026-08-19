Principales nominados a los MTV VMAs 2026; Madonna arrasa con 11 nominaciones

All of these songs are hits in my book, but only one can take home the #VMA for Song of the Year 👀🎶



⭐️ @bts_bighit: Swim

⭐️ @ellalangleymsic: Choosin' Texas

⭐️ HUNTR/X: EJAE, @audreynuna & @reiamimami: Golden

⭐️ @Madonna & @SabrinaAnnLynn: Bring Your Love

⭐️ @oliviadeano: Man… pic.twitter.com/ctF7LA1sLN