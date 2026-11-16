Estos son los nominados a los premios Grammy 2027, lista por categoría
Aunque ya se conocen los artistas y producciones que competirán por los galardones, todavía no se anuncian los encargados de conducir la ceremonia ni los músicos que actuarán en el evento.
La ceremonia de los Premios Grammy 2027 se llevará a cabo el próximo domingo 7 de febrero en la Crypto.com Arena en Los Ángeles, California.
Durante la mañana de este lunes la Academia de la Grabación dio a conocer los nominados para las 100 categorías.
Cabe destacar que, al momento no se ha revelado qué artistas se presentarán durante el evento ni quién conducirá la ceremonia. Sin embargo, está previsto que pronto se den a conocer.
La ceremonia de los Premios Grammy 2027 se transmitirá el domingo 7 de febrero de 2027 a partir de las 18:00 horas, tiempo del Centro de México, por ABC y en streaming por Disney+ y Hulu.
Lista de nominados para los Premios Grammy 2027
Los artistas nominados para recibir el gramófono de oro en la 69.ª edición de los Premios Grammy son:
Grabación del año
- Olivia Dean – “Man I Need”
- Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”
- Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”
- RAYE – “Where Is My Husband!”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “The Cure”
- ROSALÍA, Björk y Yves Tumor – “Berghain”
- Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”
- Tame Impala y JENNIE – “Dracula”
Álbum del año
- Phoebe Bridgers – “Lost Weekend”
- Olivia Dean – “The Art of Loving”
- Ella Langley – “Dandelion”
- Bruno Mars – “The Romantic”
- RAYE – “THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love”
- ROSALÍA – “LUX (Complete Works)”
- Taylor Swift – “The Life of a Showgirl”
Canción del año
- Björk, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, ROSALÍA y Dylan Wiggins – “Berghain”
- Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley y Joybeth Taylor – “Choosin’ Texas”
- Daniel Nigro y Olivia Rodrigo – “the cure”
- Ariana Grande, Max Martin e Ilya – “hate that i made you love me”
- Jack Antonoff y Taylor Swift – “I Knew It, I Knew You (from Toy Story 5)”
- Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso, Jr. y Zach Nahome – “Man I Need”
- Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence y Bruno Mars – “Risk it All”
- RAYE y Mike Sabath – “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”
Mejor artista nuevo
- Angine de Poitrine
- Geese
- Ella Langley
- Slayyyter
- Sienna Spiro
- Don Toliver
- Remi Wolf
- The Womack Sisters
Productor del año, no clásico
- Tony Berg
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Noah Goldstein
- Miranda Lambert
- Mike Sabath
Compositor del año, no clásico
- Amy Allen
- Edgar Barrera
- RAYE
- Joybeth Taylor
- Theron Thomas
Mejor interpretación pop solista
- Olivia Dean – “Man I Need”
- Bruno Mars – “Risk It All”
- RAYE – “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “the cure”
- ROSALÍA – “Sauvignon Blanc”
Mejor interpretación de dúo/grupo pop
- Lady Gaga y Doechii – “RUNWAY”
- Madonna y Sabrina Carpenter – “Bring Your Love”
- RAYE y Hans Zimmer – “Click Clack Symphony.”
- Taylor Swift y Sabrina Carpenter – “The Life of a Showgirl”
- Tame Impala y JENNIE – “Dracula”
Mejor interpretación de música pop asiática
- BABYMETAL y Polyphia – “Sunset Kiss”
- BINI – “Unang Kilig”
- IVE – “BANG BANG”
- KiiiKiii – “404 (New Era)”
- LiSA – “YES”
- SB19 – “VISA”
Mejor álbum vocal pop
- Olivia Dean – “The Art of Loving”
- Ariana Grande – “petal”
- Bruno Mars – “The Romantic”
- RAYE – “THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love”
Mejor grabación dance/electrónica
- Fred Again.. y (Jamie T) – “Lights Burn Dimmer”
- Madonna – “I Feel So Free”
- Slayyyter – “CRANK”
- Tame Impala – “My Old Ways”
- Tinashe – “Melatonin”
- underscores – “Music”
Mejor grabación dance pop
- Zara Larsson – “Blue Moon”
- Madonna – “Danceteria”
- RAYE – “Life Boat.”
- Slayyyter – “DANCE…”
- Tinashe – “Too Easy”
Mejor álbum dance/electrónico
- Madonna – “CONFESSIONS II”
- Robyn – “Sexistential”
- Skrillex – “SOMA”
- Slayyyter – “WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA”
- Tame Impala – “Deadbeat”
Mejor grabación remezclada
- Fred again.. y Tom Norris – “Beto’s Horns (fred remix)”
- Austin Millz – “I Just Might (Austin Millz remix)”
- Jacques Lu Cont – “Love Sensation”
- Chris Lake – “Opalite (Chris Lake Remix)”
- Boys Noize – “A Question of Trust – Boys Noize Remix”
- David Guetta y Hypaton – “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”
Mejor interpretación de rock
- Angine de Poitrine – “Sarniezz”
- Phoebe Bridgers – “Lost Boys”
- Geese – “Trinidad”
- Olivia Rodrigo y Robert Smith – “what’s wrong with me”
- Rolling Stones – “In The Stars”
Mejor interpretación de metal
- Anthrax – “The Edge of Perfection”
- Knocked Loose y Denzel Curry – “Hive Mind”
- Mastodon – “Your Ghost Again”
- Megadeth – “Let There Be Shred”
- Poppy, Amy Lee y Courtney LaPlante – “End of You”
Mejor canción de rock
- Mick Jagger y Keith Richards – “In The Stars”
- Phoebe Bridgers, Bo Burnham, Alex G, Christian Lee Hutson y Marshall Vore – “Lost Boys”
- Joe Perry, Matt Schwartz, Steven Tyler y YUNGBLUD – “My Only Angel”
- Bruce Springsteen – “Streets of Minneapolis – Radio Mix”
- Max Bassin, Dominic DiGesu, Emily Green y Cameron Winter – “Trinidad”
- Daniel Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo y Sasha Sloan – “what’s wrong with me”
- Foo Fighters – “Your Favorite Toy”
Mejor álbum de rock
- Angine de Poitrine – “Vol.II”
- Foo Fighters – “Your Favorite Toy”
- Muse – “The Wow! Signal”
- Rolling Stones – “Foreign Tongues”
- Jack White – “Frozen Charlotte”
Mejor interpretación de música alternativa
- Angine de Poitrine – “Fabienk”
- Phoebe Bridgers – “Kill Me”
- Geese – “Au Pays du Cocaine”
- ROSALÍA – “Reliquia”
- Hayley Williams – “Showbiz”
Mejor álbum de música alternativa
- Alabama Shakes – “I Must Be Dreaming”
- Phoebe Bridgers – “Lost Weekend”
- Charli XCX – “Music, Fashion, Film”
- Geese – “Getting Killed”
- Gorillaz – “The Mountain”
- ROSALÍA – “LUX (Complete Works)”
Mejor interpretación de R&B solista
- Beyoncé Knowles – “MORNING DEW (DONK)”
- Kehlani – “Out The Window”
- Victoria Monét – “Let Me”
- Jill Scott – “Pressha”
- Tems – “What You Need”
Mejor interpretación de R&B en colaboración o dúo/grupo
- Chris Brown y Leon Thomas III – “Fallin'”
- Lalah Hathaway y J. Ivy – “47th Street”
- Kehlani y Leon Thomas III – “Sweet Nuthins”
- PJ Morton y Keyon Harrold – “Mess”
- Jill Scott y J.I.D – “To B Honest”
Mejor interpretación de R&B tradicional
- Durand Bernarr – “I Found Myself”
- Lalah Hathaway – “Can’t Let Go”
- Jill Scott – “Beautiful People”
- Leon Thomas III – “My Muse”
- The Womack Sisters – “If I Let You”
Mejor canción de R&B
- Jahshua Brown, Darhyl “DJ” Camper, Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman, Tiyon Mack, Victoria Monét y Branden Rowell – “Let Me”
- Lazaro Andres Camejo, Rob Gueringer, Nile Eugene Hargrove, Peter Lee Johnson, Marcus Clayton Paul, D. Phelps y Leon Thomas III – “My Muse”
- Antonio Dixon, Kehlani, Ashton Norful, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes y Talay Riley – “Out The Window”
- Adam W. Blackstone, Jill Scott y Vincent Tolan – “Pressha”
- Guiltybeatz y Tems – “What You Need”
Mejor álbum de R&B progresivo
- Durand Bernarr – “BERNARR.”
- Moonchild – “Waves”
- Tank And The Bangas – “The Last Balloon”
- Leon Thomas III – “PHOLKS”
- Thundercat – “Distracted”
Mejor álbum de R&B
- Chris Brown – “BROWN (The Chocolate Edition)”
- Alex Isley – “When The City Sleeps”
- Kehlani – “Kehlani”
- PJ Morton – “Saturday Night”
- Jill Scott – “To Whom This May Concern”
Mejor interpretación de rap
- Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar y Momo Boyd – “Good Flirts”
- Cardi B – “ErrTime”
- De La Soul y Nas – “Run It Back!!”
- T.I. – “LET ‘EM KNOW”
- Don Toliver – “Body”
Mejor interpretación de rap melódico
- Busta Rhymes – “This Woman”
- Cardi B y Kehlani – “Safe”
- Doechii y SZA – “girl, get up.”
- Don Toliver – “E85”
- Wale y Leon Thomas III – “Watching Us”
Mejor canción de rap
- Derek Anderson, Aaron Paryce Cheung, Jaasu Mallory, Travis Scott y Don Toliver – “E85”
- Matthew Allen, Javaan Durrell Anderson, Cardi B, Ronnie Jackson, James D. Steed y Jordan Thorpe – “ErrTime”
- Darius Dixson, Doechii, Jahlil Gunter, SZA, Anthony “Moosa” Tiffith y A. Tiffith – “girl, get up.”
- T.I. y Pharrell Williams – “LET ‘EM KNOW”
- Caresha Romeka Brownlee, Akil King, Maurice “Verse” Simmonds y J White Did It – “Spend Dat”
Mejor álbum de rap
- Busta Rhymes – “DILLAGENCE II”
- Cardi B – “AM I THE DRAMA?”
- Rapsody – “God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops”
- Don Toliver – “OCTANE”
- Wale – “everything is a lot.”
- Kanye West – “BULLY – DELUXE”
Mejor álbum de poesía hablada
- Marc Marcel – “Black Shaman Strikes Back”
- Aja Monet – “the color of rain”
- Mad Skillz – “A Hero And A Villain”
- Jwalt – “How Love Grows”
- Saul Williams – “Leap Life”
Mejor interpretación de jazz
- Jon Batiste – “In Walked Bud”
- The Baylor Project – “Good Life – TAMRON HALL Main Title Theme”
- Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest y Jules Buckley – “Sophisticated Lady”
- Deborah Silver y Diane Schuur – “The Lady is a Tramp”
- Nicole Zuraitis, Christian McBride, Gilad Hekselman y Dan Pugach – “i get along without you very well (except sometimes)”
Mejor álbum vocal de jazz
- Ledisi – “For Dinah”
- Gretchen Parlato – “The Wise Ones”
- Catherine Russell – “Live At Jazz At Lincoln Center”
- Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest y Jules Buckley – “With Every Breath I Take”
- Nicole Zuraitis – “the devil i knew”
Mejor álbum instrumental de jazz
- Jon Batiste – “Monk Movements”
- Lakecia Benjamin – “We Dream”
- Chick Corea – “Forever Yours: The Farewell Performance (Live)”
- Sullivan Fortner – “Leave That In There”
- Pat Metheny – “Side-Eye III+”
Mejor álbum de gran ensamble de jazz
- Alex Conde – “Paco de Lucía, Music for Big Band (Live)”
- Kurt Elling y WDR Big Band – “In The Brass Palace”
- Frankfurt Radio Big Band y Jim McNeely – “Jim Mcneely Expeditions”
- Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band y Gordon Goodwin – “25 Years of Phatness”
- Helen Sung – “Oracles”
Mejor álbum de jazz latino
- Melissa Aldana – “Filin”
- Eliane Elias – “Ao Vivo (Live)”
- Carlos Henriquez, Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Pedro Martinez, Anthony Almonte, Osmany Paredes, Jeremy Bosch y Robert Rodriguez – “Monk Con Clave”
- Gonzalo Rubalcaba – “GONZALO Plays PINO”
- Miguel Zenón y Luis Perdomo – “El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 3”
Mejor álbum de jazz alternativo
- Terri Lyne Carrington – “Trip the Night Fantastic”
- DOMi & JD Beck – “WHO ASKED?”
- Terrace Martin y Marcus Gilmore – “PURPOSE”
- Cécile McLorin Salvant – “Oh Snap”
- Nate Smith, Kiefer, CARRTOONS y Kenny Beats – “Fathers”
Mejor interpretación vocal de pop tradicional
- Olivia Dean – “A Couple Minutes”
- Cynthia Erivo y Ariana Grande – “For Good”
- Laufey – “Madwoman”
- RAYE – “I Hate The Way I Look Today.”
- Nicole Zuraitis y Gilad Hekselman – “all that’s left”
Mejor álbum vocal de pop tradicional
- Sara Bareilles – “Good Grief”
- Paul McCartney – “The Boys of Dungeon Lane”
- Sarah McLachlan – “Better Broken”
- Leslie Odom, Jr. – “An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios”
- Charlie Puth – “Whatever’s Clever!”
Mejor álbum instrumental contemporáneo
- Jon Batiste – “Monk Meditations”
- Donny McCaslin – “Lullaby for the Lost”
- Six String Symphony – “A Six String Odyssey”
- Snarky Puppy, Metropole Orkest y Jules Buckley – “Somni”
- Ben Wendel – “BaRcoDe”
Mejor álbum de teatro musical
- Nicholas Christopher, Hannah Cruz, Bradley Dean, Lea Michele, Bryce Pinkham, Aaron Tveit, Benny Andersson, Ludvig Andersson y Brian Usifer – “CHESS the Musical”
- Shoshana Bean, LJ Benet, Ali Louis Bourzgui, Paul Alexander Nolan, Benjamin Pajak, Maria Wirries, Kyler England, Adrianne Gonzalez, Gabriel Mann y Ethan Popp – “The Lost Boys”
- Colin Donnell, Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Nichelle Lewis, Ben Levi Ross, Brandon Uranowitz, Lynn Ahrens, Sean Patrick Flahaven y Stephen Flaherty – “Ragtime”
- Alex Brightman, Sara Chase, Ana Gasteyer, Doug Besterman, David Chase, Cinco Paul y Scott M. Riesett – “Schmigadoon!”
- Christiani Pitts, Sam Tutty, Jim Barne, Nick Finlow, Tim Jackson, Lux Pyramid y Kit Buchan – “Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)”
Mejor interpretación country solista
- Vince Gill – “The Whole World”
- Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”
- Kacey Musgraves – “Dry Spell”
- Lainey Wilson – “Can’t Sit Still”
- Stephen Wilson Jr. – “Gary”
Mejor interpretación de dúo/grupo country
- Zac Brown Band y Dolly Parton – “Butterfly”
- Mumford & Sons y Chris Stapleton – “Here”
- Kacey Musgraves y Miranda Lambert – “Horses and Divorces”
- Dolly Parton, Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah y Reba McEntire – “Light of a Clear Blue Morning”
- Lainey Wilson y John Mayer – “Phone, Keys, Wallet”
Mejor canción country
- Jessi Alexander, Jessie Jo Dillon, Connie Harrington y Megan Moroney – “Beautiful Things”
- Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley y Joybeth Taylor – “Choosin’ Texas”
- Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves y Josh Osborne – “Dry Spell”
- Black Francis, Jesse Frasure, Adam Hood, Miranda Lambert y Stephen Wilson Jr. – “Hardwired”
- Trannie Anderson, Jon Decious, Tom Hull, Summer Overstreet, Dan Pellarin, Dallas Wilson y Lainey Wilson – “Phone, Keys, Wallet”
Mejor álbum de country tradicional
- Charley Crockett – “Clovis”
- Vince Gill – “50 Years From Home: Down At The Borderline”
- Cody Johnson – “Banks Of The Trinity”
- Willie Nelson – “Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle”
- Charlie Worsham – “Once Upon a Second Time Around”
Mejor álbum de teatro musical
- Nicholas Christopher, Hannah Cruz, Bradley Dean, Lea Michele, Bryce Pinkham, Aaron Tveit, Benny Andersson, Ludvig Andersson y Brian Usifer – “CHESS the Musical”
- Shoshana Bean, LJ Benet, Ali Louis Bourzgui, Paul Alexander Nolan, Benjamin Pajak, Maria Wirries, Kyler England, Adrianne Gonzalez, Gabriel Mann y Ethan Popp – “The Lost Boys”
- Colin Donnell, Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Nichelle Lewis, Ben Levi Ross, Brandon Uranowitz, Lynn Ahrens, Sean Patrick Flahaven y Stephen Flaherty – “Ragtime”
- Alex Brightman, Sara Chase, Ana Gasteyer, Doug Besterman, David Chase, Cinco Paul y Scott M. Riesett – “Schmigadoon!”
- Christiani Pitts, Sam Tutty, Jim Barne, Nick Finlow, Tim Jackson, Lux Pyramid y Kit Buchan – “Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)”
Mejor interpretación country solista
- Vince Gill – “The Whole World”
- Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”
- Kacey Musgraves – “Dry Spell”
- Lainey Wilson – “Can’t Sit Still”
- Stephen Wilson Jr. – “Gary”
Mejor interpretación de dúo/grupo country
- Zac Brown Band y Dolly Parton – “Butterfly”
- Mumford & Sons y Chris Stapleton – “Here”
- Kacey Musgraves y Miranda Lambert – “Horses and Divorces”
- Dolly Parton, Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah y Reba McEntire – “Light of a Clear Blue Morning”
- Lainey Wilson y John Mayer – “Phone, Keys, Wallet”
Mejor canción country
- Jessi Alexander, Jessie Jo Dillon, Connie Harrington y Megan Moroney – “Beautiful Things”
- Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley y Joybeth Taylor – “Choosin’ Texas”
- Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves y Josh Osborne – “Dry Spell”
- Black Francis, Jesse Frasure, Adam Hood, Miranda Lambert y Stephen Wilson Jr. – “Hardwired”
- Trannie Anderson, Jon Decious, Tom Hull, Summer Overstreet, Dan Pellarin, Dallas Wilson y Lainey Wilson – “Phone, Keys, Wallet”
Mejor álbum de country tradicional
- Charley Crockett – “Clovis”
- Vince Gill – “50 Years From Home: Down At The Borderline”
- Cody Johnson – “Banks Of The Trinity”
- Willie Nelson – “Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle”
- Charlie Worsham – “Once Upon a Second Time Around”
Mejor álbum de country contemporáneo
- Kelsea Ballerini – “Mount Pleasant”
- Carter Faith – “Cherry Valley”
- Ella Langley – “Dandelion”
- Megan Moroney – “Cloud 9”
- Kacey Musgraves – “Middle of Nowhere”
Mejor interpretación de raíces estadounidenses
- Sara Bareilles – “Still Crying”
- Brandi Carlile – “You Without Me”
- Chuck Leah – “Coyote”
- Mavis Staples – “Human Mind”
- Jesse Welles y Joan Baez – “No Kings”
Mejor interpretación de música americana
- Sara Bareilles – “Heartland”
- Brandi Carlile – “Returning To Myself”
- Mavis Staples – “Sad and Beautiful World”
- Billy Strings – “Mill Town Flood”
- Jesse Welles – “Masks Off”
Mejor canción de raíces estadounidenses
- Jesse Welles – “Masks Off”
- Madison Cunningham – “My Full Name”
- Brandi Carlile – “Returning To Myself”
- Mary Dawood Catlin, Todd Catlin y Grant Maloy Smith – “Tennessee Sunshine”
- Zac Cockrell, Heath Fogg y Brittany Howard – “Waist Deep”
Mejor álbum de música americana
- Brandi Carlile – “Returning To Myself”
- Mavis Staples – “Sad And Beautiful World”
- Tedeschi Trucks Band – “Future Soul”
- Jesse Welles – “Masks Off”
- Lucinda Williams – “World’s Gone Wrong”
Mejor álbum de bluegrass
- Bronwyn Keith-Hynes – “Rattlin’ Bones”
- Alison Brown y Steve Martin – “Safe, Sensible And Sane”
- Lindsay Lou – “Bluegrass Women”
- Billy Strings – “So Much For Goodbyes”
- Tony Trischka – “Earl Jam 2”
Mejor álbum de blues tradicional
- Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul y Mr. Sipp – “Zydeco Trailrides and Southern Soul”
- Joe Bonamassa – “B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100”
- Ground Zero Blues Club Band, Chineke! Orchestra y Martin Gellner – “Morgan Freeman’s Symphonic Blues Experience”
- GA-20 y Charlie Musselwhite – “BLUES NOW”
- Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials – “Slideways”
Mejor álbum de blues contemporáneo
- Fantastic Negrito – “Alive! (Live)”
- Samantha Fish – “Paper Doll (Live)”
- Ruthie Foster – “Just Say Yes”
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – “Hard Road”
- Keb’Mo’ – “The Breakdown”
Mejor álbum de folk tradicional
- Renee Fleming y Béla Fleck – “The Fiddle and the Drum”
- Brittany Haas – “North Node”
- E J Ouellette – “The Fiddle Funnel Sessions”
- Tom Paxton y John McCutcheon – “Together Again”
- Jesse Welles – “Under The Powerlines III (January 2025 – June 2025)”
Mejor álbum de folk contemporáneo
- Kris Angelis – “Le Sigh”
- Madison Cunningham – “Ace”
- Noah Kahan – “The Great Divide: The Last Of The Bugs”
- The Milk Carton Kids – “Lost Cause Lover Fool”
- Mon Rovîa – “Bloodline”
Mejor álbum de música de raíces regionales
- Robin Barnes – “Louisiana Love”
- Dumpstaphunk – “Live at Tipitina’s 2025”
- Ranky Tanky – “This Village”
- The Rumble Featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. – “Ain’t No Dying”
- Tongva Ensemble, Connor Chee y Geneviève Gros-Louis – “Tongva Songs We Are Here Ekwa Chem”
Mejor interpretación/canción gospel
- Kirk Franklin y Karen Clark-Sheard – “Thank You For Everything”
- Cory Henry, Hezekiah Walker y The Brent Fischer Orchestra – “Watches Over Me”
- Lisa Knowles-Smith & The Brown Singers – “Promises 2.0”
- PJ Morton – “Mercy”
- CeCe Winans – “At The Cross”
Mejor interpretación/canción de música cristiana contemporánea
- Elevation Worship, Chandler Moore, Ammo, Pat Barrett, Steven Furtick y Abubakar Baker Shariff-Farr – “God I’m Just Grateful”
- Israel & New Breed, Kevin Camp, Nate Diaz, Israel Houghton, Angel Omar Martinez y Aaron Moses – “Ale-luya Medley”
- Brandon Lake, Lainey Wilson, Luke Laird y Emily Weisband – “The Jesus I Know Now”
- Lecrae, Miles Corayer, Jonah Glass, Lasanna Harris, Andrew “Lihtz” Howard, Joel McNeill y John McNeill – “Living Water”
- Jamie MacDonald, Jonathan Gamble y Colby Wedgeworth – “Left It In The River”
- CeCe Winans – “Worthy Of It All (Worthy)”
Mejor álbum gospel
- Cory Henry – “Devotion”
- Lisa Knowles-Smith & The Brown Singers – “Revival: Live in Dallas”
- Jonathan McReynolds – “Closer (Live In Chicago)”
- PJ Morton – “Sunday Morning”
- CeCe Winans – “The Hymns”
Mejor álbum de música cristiana contemporánea
- DOE – “Shiloh”
- Israel & New Breed – “CORITOS Vol. 2”
- Brandon Lake – “KING OF HEARTS – IN THE ROOM!”
- Jamie MacDonald – “Jamie MacDonald”
- Tauren Wells – “Breathe On It”
Mejor álbum de gospel de raíces
- Jason Crabb – “Through The Fire”
- Tim Lovelace – “On A Different Note”
- Cara Paige – “Light. Hope. Faith.”
- Karen Peck & New River – “A Fireside Christmas”
- Sunday Drive – “Rise and Shine”
Mejor canción latina
- Drake, KAROL G, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno y Ovy On The Drums – “Ahí”
- Jorge Drexler – “¿Cómo se ama?”
- Rafael Arcaute, Renee Barri, Catriel Guerreiro, Ulises Guerriero, Martin Kierszenbaum, John Ryan, Sting, Vicente Jimenez “Vibarco” y Federico Vindver – “Hasta Jesús Tuvo un Mal Día”
- Noah Goldstein, David Rodriguez, ROSALÍA, Ryan Tedder y Dylan Wiggins – “La Perla”
- Santiago Alvarado, Mario Del Transito Cocomarola, Milo J, Gregorio Armando Reinaldo Nelli y Santiago Ruiz – “Niño”
Mejor álbum de pop latino
- KAROL G – “NO ME ARREPIENTO DE SENTIR TANTO”
- Mon Laferte – “FEMME FATALE”
- Carín León – “MUDA”
- Rawayana – “¿Dónde Es El After?”
- Elena Rose – “Bendito Verano”
Mejor álbum de música urbana
- Rauw Alejandro – “Cosa Nuestra: Capítulo 0”
- J Balvin y Ryan Castro – “OMERTA”
- Ryan Castro – “HOPI SENDÉ”
- Alvaro Diaz – “OMAKASE”Feid – “EL GREEN PRINT: La Saga (Disc 1) — FEID VS FERXXO”Young Miko – “Do Not Disturb: Late Checkout”
Mejor álbum de rock o música alternativa latina
- Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso – “FREE SPIRITS”
- Jorge Drexler – “Taracá”
- Milo J – “La Vida Era Más Corta”
- Juanes – “JuanesTeban”
- Fito Paez – “Shine”
Mejor álbum de música mexicana (incluyendo tejano)
- Grupo Frontera – “LO QUE ME FALTA POR LLORAR”
- Lupita Infante – “Aunque Me Duela”
- Mari Nobre – “La Madrina”
- Peso Pluma y Tito Double P – “DINASTÍA (DELUXE)”
- Carlos Rivera – “¡VIDA MÉXICO!”
Mejor álbum tropical latino
- Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado – “País Portatil”
- Luis Enrique – “El Alma en Clave”
- Juan Fernando Fonseca – “Antes Que El Tiempo Se Vaya”
- Grupo Niche – “Más Que Palabras”
- Carlos Vives – “El Último Disco Vol. 1”
Mejor interpretación de música global
- Devan Ekambaram y Susha – “Varuvaaiy”
- KerreKe, Mireya Ramos y Alex E. Chávez – “Una Flor En Cada Estrella”
- Angélique Kidjo, Pharrell Williams y Quavo – “Bando [Orchestral]”
- ROSALÍA y Dougie F – “Porcelana”
- Shakira y Burna Boy – “Dai Dai”
Mejor interpretación de música africana
- ASAKE – “Gratitude”
- Angélique Kidjo y Ayra Starr – “Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)”
- King Ayisoba y Rocky Dawuni – “No Tradition, No Africa”
- Tems – “Big Daddy”
- Wizkid y ASAKE – “Jogodo”
Mejor álbum de música global
- Anitta – “EQUILIBRIVM”
- Davido – “Oriadé”
- Angélique Kidjo – “HOPE!!”
- Ayra Starr – “Starrgirl”
- Tems – “Love Is A Kingdom”
Mejor álbum de reggae
- Banton Buju – “Too Too Bad”
- Chronixx – “Exile”
- Ziggy Marley – “Brightside”
- Protoje – “The Art of Acceptance”
- Runkus – “SUPERNOVA”
- Shaggy – “Lottery”
Mejor álbum de new age, ambient o canto
- Vicente Avella – “Night Music”
- Paul Avgerinos – “Balance”
- Brian Eno y Beatie Wolfe – “Liminal”
- Chris Redding – “Unspoken Psalms”
- White Sun – “Tantrika”
Mejor álbum de música infantil
- Snooknuk – “All in Good Time”
- Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band – “Hasta La Vista…Baby”
- Mark Hoying – “Little Birdie’s Big Symphony”
- Lachi – “Magnificent”
- Divinity Roxx y Divi Roxx Kids – “Starchild, Vol. 1”
Mejor álbum de comedia
- Nikki Glaser – “Good Girl”
- Trevor Noah – “Joy in The Trenches”
- Wanda Sykes – “Legacy”
- Fred Armisen – “100 Sound Effects”
- Jeff Ross – “Take a Banana for the Ride”
- Dave Chappelle – “The Unstoppable…”
Mejor audiolibro, narración y grabación de cuentos
- Michael J. Fox – “Future Boy”
- Michelle Obama – “The Look”
- Paul McCartney y Morgan Neville – “The Man on the Run”
- Lil Jon – “Remix Meditation”
- Dolly Parton – “Star of the Show: My Life on Stage”
- Tim Curry – “Vagabond: A Memoir”
Mejor banda sonora recopilatoria para medios visuales
- Varios artistas – “The Devil Wears Prada 2”
- Varios artistas – “Stranger Things Season 5”
- Varios artistas – “Wicked: For Good”
- The Wizard of Oz at Sphere – “The Wizard of Oz at Sphere”
- Charli xcx – “Wuthering Heights”
Mejor banda sonora original para medios visuales (incluye cine y televisión)
- Ludwig Goransson – “The Odyssey”
- Jonny Greenwood – “One Battle After Another”
- Daniel Pemberton – “Project Hail Mary”
- Ludwig Goransson – “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu“
- David Fleming – “Widow’s Bay”
Mejor banda sonora original para videojuegos y otros medios interactivos
- John Paesano – “Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – From the Ashes”
- Joe Henson y Alexis Smith – “007: First Light”
- Toma Otowa – “Ghost of Yotei”
- David Fleming – “Marvel’s Wolverine”
- Gordy Haab – “Star Wars: Zero Company”
Mejor canción escrita para medios visuales
- John Cale y Charli XCX – “House [From “Wuthering Heights”]”
- Jack Antonoff y Taylor Swift – “I Knew It, I Knew You [From “Toy Story 5″]”
- Andrew Bird – “Need Someone [From “The Pitt”]”
- Stephen Schwartz – “No Place Like Home [From “Wicked: For Good”]”
- Cirkut, Doechii, Dernst Emile II, Lady Gaga, Jayda Love, Bruno Mars y Andrew Watt – “RUNWAY [From “The Devil Wears Prada 2″]”
Mejor video musical
- Phoebe Bridgers – “Lost Boys”
- GENER8ION y Yung Lean – “STORM”
- Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me”
- RAYE – “Click Clack Symphony.”
- ROSALÍA – “Berghain”
Mejor película musical
- Earth, Wind & Fire – “To Be Celestial vs. That’s the Weight of the World”
- Billie Eilish – “Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live”
- Paul McCartney – “Man on the Run”
- Baz Luhrmann, Jeremy Castro, Matthew Gross, Colin Smeeton y Schuyler Weiss – “EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert”
- Ally Pankiw, Dan Levy y Christina Piovesan – “Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery – The Untold Story”
Mejor diseño de empaque
- Alec Longstreth y Joe Spinelli – “Coloring Book”
- Jordan Butcher – “Horizons / West”
- Farbod Kokabi – “If You Can Hold Your Breath”
- Mary Banas, Marc Burkhardt y Mitski Miyawaki – “Nothing’s About to Happen to Me”
- Simon Hilton, Liz Hirsch y Sean Ono Lennon – “Power To The People”
Mejor portada de álbum
- Patso Dimitrov y Darin Gilliam – “God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops”
- Lauren N. Bailey, Trevor Hernandez y Elizabeth De La Piedra – “Sad And Beautiful World”
- Nick Steinhardt y Addie Wagenknecht – “This Mirror Weighs a Ton”
- Leith Clark y Nieves González – “West End Girl”
- Tina Ibañez – “WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS?”
Mejores notas de álbum
- Adam Machado – “Clifton Chenier: King of Louisiana Blues & Zydeco”
- Mitchell Hutchings – “Guglielmi: Amalia e Carlo (Live)”
- Dominic Fyfe – “Haydn: The Complete Decca Recordings”
- David Sager – “Mother of the Blues: The Complete Paramount Recordings, 1923-1928”
- Andrew Sandoval – “Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn & Jones Ltd. (Super Deluxe Edition)”
Mejor álbum histórico
- Steve Berkowitz, Sean Wilentz, Steve Addabbo y Michael Piacentini – “The Bootleg Series Vol. 18: Through The Open Window, 1956-1963”
- Scott Wenzel, Shane Carroll y Nancy Conforti – “Classic V-Disc Big Band Jazz Sessions Limited Edition Box Set”
- Adam Machado y Jessica Thompson – “Clifton Chenier: King of Louisiana Blues & Zydeco”
- Lars Edegran y Doug Benson – “Ma Rainey: Mother Of The Blues, The Complete Paramount Recordings 1923-1928”
- Adam Domagala y Jacek Gawlowski – “Polish Radio Sessions 1970-1991”
Mejor álbum con ingeniería de sonido, no clásica
- Julian Bunetta, Austin Christy, Dan Ewins, Jeff Gunnell, Charlie Holmes, Zach Nahome, John Ryan, Jan Trafas, Max Wolfgang, Matt Zara y Simon Francis – “The Art of Loving”
- Daniel Cayotte, Isaac Diskin, Tom Elmhirst, Nigel Godrich, Tristan Hoogland, Mike Larson, Manny Marroquin, Jake Miller, Joaquim Monte, Alberto Pérez, Billy Ray, David Rodriguez, Marta Salogni, Bergur Thorisson, Harry Wilson, Bob Jackson y Brian Lee – “LUX (Complete Works)”
- Bryce Bordone, Serban Ghenea, Konrad Snyder, Mike Stankiewicz y Adam Grover – “Middle of Nowhere”
- Boys Noize, Jacob Moreno, Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross – “Nine Inch Noize”
- Joe Dougherty, Chris Greatti, Mitch McCarthy, Adam Schoeller, Willow Smith y Nathan Dantzler – “The Thread”
Mejor álbum con ingeniería de sonido, clásica
- Mark Donahue – “Akiho: Beneath Lighted Coffers & Concerto for Steel Pans & Orchestra”
- Mark Donahue – “Dvorák: Symphony No. 9, ‘From the New World’; Simon: Four Black American Dances”
- Jon Johannsen, Jason O’Connell y Mark Willsher – “Mahler: Symphony No. 2 ‘Resurrection'”
- Silas Brown – “Puts: Emily – No Prisoner Be”
- Silas Brown, Wellington Gordon, Charles Mueller, Doron Schachter, Ryan Streber y Mike Tierney – “Sarah Kirkland Snider: Forward Into Light”
- Gintas Norvila y Jennifer Nulsen – “Ustvolskaya: Symphony No. 5; Poulenc: La Voix Humaine”
Productor del año, clásica
- Blanton Alspaugh
- Silas Brown
- Dmitriy Lipay
- Elaine L. Martone
- Dirk Sobotka
Mejor álbum de audio inmersivo
- Greg Penny – “Captain Fantastic And The Brown Dirt Cowboy (50th Anniversary Edition)”
- Eric Schilling, Kellogg Boynton, Keith Leary, Peter Scaturro y Herbert Waltl – “Ghost of Yotei (Original Soundtrack)”
- Daniel Shores – “The Grotesque & The Sublime”
- Karma Auger, Erich Gobel y Joe Travers – “One Size Fits All”
- John Hanes – “petal”
Mejor composición instrumental
- JD Beck, Noé Degalle y DOMi – “ÉPiLOGUE”
- Chris Eldridge, Brittany Haas, Paul Kowert, Noam Pikelny y Chris Thile – “Found in a Frozen Fog”
- ARKAI y Lindsey Stirling – “King of Coins”
- John Williams – “listen… (from Disclosure Day)”
- Kathryn Bostic – “Solace (Compassion)”
Mejor arreglo, instrumental o a cappella
- Ben Bram y Blake Farfan – “Blackbird”
- Ben Wendel – “Olha Maria”
- Chick Corea – “Overjoyed (Live)”
- John Powell – “Radio Newsreel”
- Michael Mayo – “Sir Duke”
Mejor arreglo, instrumentos y voces
- Hendric Buenck, Russell Emanuel, RAYE, Mike Sabath y Hans Zimmer – “Click Clack Symphony.”
- Phoebe Bridgers, Christian Lee Hutson, Rob Moose y Caroline Shaw – “The Governor’s Waltz”
- Nan Schwartz – “Moon River”
- Darcy James Argue – “Send in the Clowns”
- Chris Greatti, Zach Tenorio y Willow Smith – “Shrink To Fantasy”
- JD Beck, Noé Degalle y DOMi – “SMALL EYES”
Mejor interpretación orquestal
- Barbara Hannigan – “An American Dream?”
- Marin Alsop – “Clyne: Color Field”
- David Alan Miller – “Cuong: Orbital”
- John Williams – “John Williams And ‘The President’s Own,’ Vol. 3”
- Gustavo Dudamel – “Pájaros Mágicos”
Mejor grabación de ópera
- Gianandrea Noseda, J’Nai Bridges, Susan Graham, Thomas Hampson, Nicole Heaston, Matthew Polenzani y Blanton Alspaugh – “Barber: Vanessa”
- Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Patrick Carfizzi, Craig Colclough, Andrzej Filończyk, Miles Mykkanen, Edward Nelson, Sun-Ly Pierce, Lauren Snouffer y David Frost – “Bates: The Amazing Adventures Of Kavalier & Clay”
- Anthony Parnther, Lacey Jo Benter, Cedric Berry, Ashley Faatoalia, Orson Van Gay, Bernard Holcomb, William Powell, Justin Ryan, Greg Curtis y Anthony Davis – “Davis: The Central Park Five”
- Alan Pierson, Karim Sulayman, Gavin Chuck, Andrew McKenna Lee y David T. Little – “Little: What Belongs To You”
- Patrick Summers, Ryan McKinny, Lauren Snouffer y Blanton Alspaugh – “Mazzoli: Breaking The Waves”
Mejor interpretación coral
- Donald Nally – “Hearne: Farming”
- Eric Holtan – “Here I Am”
- Gustavo Dudamel – “Hopkins: My Fatherland”
- Craig Hella Johnson – “Talbot: Piedra De Sol (Sunstone)”
- Melissa Attebury – “Yee: Trans Requiem”
Mejor interpretación de música de cámara / pequeño ensamble
- Ilya Kaler y Rasa Vitauskaite – “Bridgetower Project – Beethoven, Florence Price, Paquito D’Rivera”
- Neave Trio – “In Her Hands”
- Alan Pierson y Alarm Will Sound – “Kouyoumdjian: Paper Pianos”
- Joyce DiDonato y Time For Three – “Puts: Emily – No Prisoner Be”
- PUBLIQuartet – “Rhythm Nation”
Mejor solo instrumental clásico
- Andy Akiho y David Danzmayr – “Akiho: Beneath Lighted Coffers & Concerto For Steel Pans & Orchestra”
- Sandbox Percussion y David Alan Miller – “Cuong: Re(new)al”
- Han Chen – “Rubinstein: Piano Sonatas Nos. 3 & 4”
- Curtis Stewart – “Stewart: 24 American Caprices”
- Yo-Yo Ma y Michael Stern – “Thompson: Breathe/Burn: An Elegy”
Mejor álbum vocal solista clásico
- Nicholas Phan, Myra Huang y Jasper String Quartet – “Lamenting Earth”
- Laura Strickling y Joy Schreier – “Legends: Rebellion”
- Kenneth Overton y Elizabeth Hill – “The Living Spiritual”
- John Michael Holiday y Kevin J. Miller – “Over My Head”
- Reginald Mobley, Brandon J. Acker y Douglas Balliett – “Solitude”
Mejor compendio clásico
- Jon Batiste – “Black Mozart”
- Steven Blier, Joshua Blue, Will Liverman, Joseph Parrish, Alan Williams, Chaz’men Williams-Ali, Jorell Williams, Justin Austin y Jonathan Estabrooks – “My Brother’s Keeper”
- David Alan Miller, Jonathan Allen, Silas Brown, Victor Caccese, Viet Cuong, Ian Rosenbaum y Terry Sweeney – “Renewal – Music Of Viet Cuong”
- Imani Winds, Silas Brown y Doron Schachter – “Rise”
- Eric Cha-Beach, Matt Poirier, Josh Quillen, Adam Sliwinski y Jason Treuting – “25×25”
Mejor composición clásica contemporánea
- Mason Bates – “Bates: The Amazing Adventures Of Kavalier & Clay”
- Anthony Davis – “Davis: The Central Park Five”
- Donnacha Dennehy – “Dennehy: Violin Concerto”
- Sarah Kirkland Snider – “Snider: Forward Into Light”
- Curtis Stewart – “Stewart, C.: 24 American Caprices”
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