The Game Awards 2026: lista completa de nominados al GOTY y todas las categorías
GTA 6, Resident Evil Requiem, Zelda y Phantom Blade Zero destacan entre los candidatos al Juego del Año 2026 (GOTY).
La industria de los videojuegos ya conoce a sus candidatos para los The Game Awards 2026, este martes 17 de noviembre, Geoff Keighley presentó la lista de nominados que competirán por los reconocimientos más importantes del sector, entre ellos el premio a Juego del Año (GOTY).
Entre los títulos que destacan este año se encuentran “Grand Theft Auto 6”, “Resident Evil Requiem”,”Control Resonant” y “Phantom Blade Zero”, que buscarán llevarse uno de los principales reconocimientos de la ceremonia.
La entrega de premios se realizará el próximo 10 de diciembre en Los Ángeles, California, donde también se esperan anuncios, avances y estrenos mundiales de nuevos videojuegos.
¿Cuáles son los nominados a Juego del Año en The Game Awards 2026?
Seis videojuegos competirán por el premio más importante de la ceremonia:
- “007 First Light”
- “Control Resonant”
- “Grand Theft Auto 6”
- “Phantom Blade Zero”
- “Resident Evil Requiem”
- “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time”
Lista completa de nominados a The Game Awards 2026
Mejor Actuación
- Angela Sant’Albano – “Resident Evil Requiem”
- Liam McIntyre – “Marvel’s Wolverine”
- Manni L. Perez – “Grand Theft Auto 6”
- Patrick Gibson – ”007 First Light”
- Rahul Kohli – “Saros”
Mejor Juego en Curso
- “Arc Raiders”
- “Final Fantasy XIV”
- “Fortnite”
- “No Man’s Sky”
- “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt”
Mejor Juego para Móviles
- “Arknights: Endfield”
- “Monster Hunter Outlanders”
- “Neverness to Everness”
- “Pokémon Champions”
- “Where Winds Meet”
Mejor Dirección de Arte
- “Control Resonant”
- “Grand Theft Auto 6”
- “MOUSE: P.I. For Hire”
- “Phantom Blade Zero”
- “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time”
Mejor Música y Banda Sonora
- “Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve”
- “Grand Theft Auto 6”
- “Mixtape”
- “Phantom Blade Zero”
- “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time”
Mejor Diseño de Audio
- “Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve”
- “Control Resonant”
- “Grand Theft Auto 6”
- “Resident Evil Requiem”
- “Star Wars: Galactic Racer”
Mejor Adaptación
- “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2”
- “Fallout temporada 2”
- “Mortal Kombat II”
- “Resident Evil”
- “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie”
Mejor Apoyo a la Comunidad
- “Crimson Desert”
- “Helldivers 2”
- “No Man’s Sky”
- “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt”
- “Warframe”
Mejor Narrativa
- “007 First Light”
- “Control Resonant”
- “Grand Theft Auto 6”
- “Resident Evil Requiem”
- “The Blood of Dawnwalker”
Juegos por el Impacto
- “Big Walk”
- “Cairn”
- “Forever Ago”
- “Life is Strange: Reunion”
- “Lily’s World XD”
- “Mixtape”
Mejor Multijugador
- “Big Walk”
- “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4”
- “Gears of War: E-Day”
- “Marathon”
- “Meccha Chameleon”
- “Orbitals”
Mejor Creación de Usuarios
- “A Dream of Silence: Revamped para Baldur’s Gate 3”
- “Create Aeronautics para Minecraft”
- “NoPixel V para Grand Theft Auto Online”
- “Star Wars: Droid Tycoon para Fortnite”
- “TTK Testing para Roblox”
Mejor Juego Independiente Debut
- “Dressmaker”
- “Esoteric Ebb”
- “Orbitals”
- “Replaced”
- “Silver Pines”
Mejor Juego Independiente
- “Big Walk”
- “Cairn”
- “Denshattack!”
- “Mewgenics”
- “Mina the Hollower”
Mejor Juego de Realidad Virtual/Aumentada
- “Forefront”
- “Into the Radius 2”
- “Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes”
- “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City”
- “Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow”
Creador de Contenido del Año
- “CDAWG”
- “Cellbit”
- “IShowSpeed”
- “LilSimsie”
- “OhnePixel”
Juego Más Esperado
- “Fable”
- “Final Fantasy VII Revelation2
- “God of War: Laufey”
- “Resident Evil Veronica”
- “The Witcher 4”
Mejor Juego de Acción/Aventura
- “007 First Light”
- “Control Resonant”
- “Grand Theft Auto 6”
- “Pragmata”
- “Resident Evil Requiem”
- “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time”
Mejor Juego de Rol
- “Final Fantasy Resonance”
- “Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave”
- “Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection”
- “The Blood of Dawnwalker”
- “Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter”
Mejor Juego de Lucha
- “2XKO”
- “Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game”
- “Invincible VS”
- “Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls”
- “My Hero Academia: All’s Justice”
Mejor Juego de Acción
- “Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve”
- “Gears of War: E-Day”
- “Onimusha: Way of the Sword”
- “Phantom Blade Zero”
- “Saros”
Innovación en Accesibilidad
- “Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced”
- “Forza Horizon 6”
- “Gears of War: E-Day”
- “Marvel’s Wolverine”
- “Rhythm Heaven Groove”
Mejor Juego Familiar
- “Big Walk”
- “LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight”
- “Nintendo Switch Sports Resort”
- “Pokémon Pokopia”
- “Yoshi and the Mysterious Book”
Mejor Juego de Simulación/Estrategia
- “Mewgenics”
- “Planet Zoo 2”
- “Pokémon Pokopia”
- “Slay the Spire 2”
- “Star Wars: Zero Company”
Mejor Juego de Deportes/Carreras
- “EA Sports FC 27”
- “Forza Horizon 6”
- “Nintendo Switch Sports Resort”
- “Screamer”
- “Star Wars: Galactic Racer”
Mejor Juego de Esports
- “Counter-Strike 2”
- “Dota 2”
- “League of Legends”
- “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang”
- “Valorant”
Mejor Atleta de Esports
- “Chovy”
- “Donk”
- “Flandre”
- “Yatoro”
- “ZywOo”
Mejor Equipo de Esports
- “Gen.G – League of Legends”
- “G2 Esports – Valorant”
- “Team Falcons – Counter-Strike 2”
- “Team Falcons – Rocket League”
- “Team Spirit – Dota 2”
- “Team Vitality – Counter-Strike 2”
Mejor Dirección de Juego
- “Control Resonant”
- “Grand Theft Auto 6”
- “Phantom Blade Zero”
- “Pragmata”
- “Resident Evil Requiem”
¿Cuándo son The Game Awards 2026?
La ceremonia se realizará el jueves 10 de diciembre de 2026 en Los Ángeles, California. Geoff Keighley será nuevamente el conductor del evento, que combinará la entrega de premios con anuncios y adelantos de próximos lanzamientos.
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