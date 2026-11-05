¿Por qué perdieron los republicanos? Los reproches cruzados de Trump, la Casa Blanca y JD Vance

Creo que hay un juego característico que todos jugamos cuando éramos niños: la papa caliente. En el que un grupo de niños juega con una pelota a simular que es una papa “caliente” y quien se la queda pierde. Así se encuentra el Partido Republicano en estos momentos, quien se quede con la pelota pierde. Aunque de manera literal perdieron durante las elecciones de mitad de mandato.

Tras confirmarse la pérdida de mayorías clave en el Congreso y espacios ejecutivos estatales, las acusaciones cruzadas y los reproches no se han hecho esperar dentro de la cúpula conservadora.

Durante una transmisión en vivo a Fox News, el presidente Donald Trump afirmó estar “sorprendido” porque pensó que “les iría mejor. Tuvimos mítines increíbles. Tuvimos alrededor de 30″. Asimismo, a Trump simplemente no le gustaban y no lograron motivar a los votantes:

“No les gustaban los candidatos, y algunos de los candidatos que yo apoyaba me atacaron, y no les gustó que me atacaran”, dijo Trump.

Sin embargo, en su red social Truth Social argumentó que la histórica derrota en el estado de la estrella solitaria era culpa directa de la dirigencia local:

“Si Greg Abbott, el gobernador de Texas, no se hubiera convertido en un RINO (Republican In Name Only) durante los últimos seis meses de su carrera política, no habría perdido”, escribió Trump. “Volvió a su fórmula original, ¡y no fue nada agradable!”.

Por su parte, la perspectiva de la vicepresidencia apuntó hacia el frente de política exterior y las repercusiones económicas inmediatas generadas en el electorado.

“La razón por la que perdimos es la guerra. El propio presidente lo dijo anoche”, dijo Vance en una extensa publicación en X. “Si alguien quiere argumentar que valió la pena, que perder el Senado durante los próximos seis años fue un costo aceptable, que lo diga. Que defienda que fue un precio que merecía pagarse. Se puede estar de acuerdo o no, pero al menos sería una postura honesta”.

“Pero todo el mundo sabe por qué perdimos. Y cualquier conversación franca sobre hacia dónde vamos desde aquí tiene que empezar por ahí”, apuntó.

Para el vicepresidente, los votantes que lo apoyaron a él y a Trump en 2024 son los mismos que “votaron por los demócratas en 2026”, reflejando un marcado voto de castigo por la coyuntura geopolítica.

One of the things the data analysts on our side obsessed over was "composition"—whether the electorate looked close enough to 2024 for Republicans to win. And despite polls that showed a Democrat blowout, the data kept on telling us the same story: in some states turnout was merely OK, in other states it was downright amazing, and in no state was it catastrophic. There was a genuine sense of optimism on our team: our people were showing up. So, I asked the smartest data guy I know, does that mean we’re going to shock the world? "No," he told me. "We might do better than the polls suggest. But the data is telling us that a lot of Trump/Vance 2024 voters are pissed and planning to vote for the other guys. Our voters are turning out, but they may not vote for us." Well, that looks prophetic now. Our voters did show up. In Florida, for example, the electorate was 9 points more Republican than Democrat, just a couple points worse than 2024. Undoubtedly there were places we could have done better on turnout. But the main problem is not turnout. The main problem is that many people who voted for Trump/Vance in 2024 voted for Democrats in 2026. There will be a lot of infighting and arguing over what happened and why that is. One of the pollsters I really respect told me that our economic messaging wasn’t sharp enough down the stretch. I’m sure that’s true. But the real reason we lost is obvious to almost everyone. Another pollster—one of the smartest people I know in politics, told me yesterday we’d lose the generic ballot by 13 points. I felt negative going into Tuesday, but even I was shocked by this. In his polling, he saw that a lot of Trump 2024 voters were angry and planning to vote for Democrats. He asked those voters who had abandoned us what would cause them to come back on our team. The top four answers, accounting for nearly all of the responses were: 1) End the war 2) Focus on cost of living/inflation 3) Put America First 4) Change our relationship to Israel Our voters showed up. And the above four reasons are why many of them voted for Democrats. This is according to a pollster who nailed the results. While many spent Monday attacking Rachel Campos Duffy for calling for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict, it turns out her political advice was sound. (She’s also a great person.) In the next few months, there’s going to be a lot of gaslighting. Expect to hear any number of establishment politicians say the solution to our woes is amnesty. I’m open to the idea that we should change enforcement—by focusing more on businesses that hire illegal labor, for instance. But anyone pushing amnesty is lying to you. The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night. If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest. But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there. I remain hopeful about our country. To the people who are pissed off and want to say, “I told you so”: you’re right, you did tell us so. Take that energy into electing Republicans who share your worldview. To the people who are just pissed at the results, you should be. Let’s take that anger and get back to the work of saving our country.