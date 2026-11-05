¿Por qué perdieron los republicanos? Los reproches cruzados de Trump, la Casa Blanca y JD Vance

| 07:27 | Adrialis Barrios | Uno TV US

Republicanos buscan culpables: los reproches cruzados de Trump, la Casa Blanca y JD Vance.
Partido Republicano busca culpables.
Partido Republicano busca culpables. Foto: Shutterstock

Creo que hay un juego característico que todos jugamos cuando éramos niños: la papa caliente. En el que un grupo de niños juega con una pelota a simular que es una papa “caliente” y quien se la queda pierde. Así se encuentra el Partido Republicano en estos momentos, quien se quede con la pelota pierde. Aunque de manera literal perdieron durante las elecciones de mitad de mandato.

Tras confirmarse la pérdida de mayorías clave en el Congreso y espacios ejecutivos estatales, las acusaciones cruzadas y los reproches no se han hecho esperar dentro de la cúpula conservadora.

Donald Trump: culpa a Abbott y a los candidatos

Durante una transmisión en vivo a Fox News, el presidente Donald Trump afirmó estar “sorprendido” porque pensó que “les iría mejor. Tuvimos mítines increíbles. Tuvimos alrededor de 30″. Asimismo, a Trump simplemente no le gustaban y no lograron motivar a los votantes:

“No les gustaban los candidatos, y algunos de los candidatos que yo apoyaba me atacaron, y no les gustó que me atacaran”, dijo Trump.

Sin embargo, en su red social Truth Social argumentó que la histórica derrota en el estado de la estrella solitaria era culpa directa de la dirigencia local:

“Si Greg Abbott, el gobernador de Texas, no se hubiera convertido en un RINO (Republican In Name Only) durante los últimos seis meses de su carrera política, no habría perdido”, escribió Trump. “Volvió a su fórmula original, ¡y no fue nada agradable!”.

JD Vance: culpa la guerra con Irán

Por su parte, la perspectiva de la vicepresidencia apuntó hacia el frente de política exterior y las repercusiones económicas inmediatas generadas en el electorado.

“La razón por la que perdimos es la guerra. El propio presidente lo dijo anoche”, dijo Vance en una extensa publicación en X. “Si alguien quiere argumentar que valió la pena, que perder el Senado durante los próximos seis años fue un costo aceptable, que lo diga. Que defienda que fue un precio que merecía pagarse. Se puede estar de acuerdo o no, pero al menos sería una postura honesta”.

“Pero todo el mundo sabe por qué perdimos. Y cualquier conversación franca sobre hacia dónde vamos desde aquí tiene que empezar por ahí”, apuntó.

Para el vicepresidente, los votantes que lo apoyaron a él y a Trump en 2024 son los mismos que “votaron por los demócratas en 2026”, reflejando un marcado voto de castigo por la coyuntura geopolítica.

Casa Blanca: culpa a los candidatos

La agencia AFP citó, bajo la condición de anonimato, a un alto funcionario de la Casa Blanca:

“La calidad de los candidatos importa, y el presidente Trump hizo un mejor trabajo promoviendo a los candidatos en el escrutinio que los propios candidatos”, citó la agencia de noticias.

¿Qué dicen los analistas?

Mientras el Partido Republicano sigue buscando culpables y repartiendo responsabilidades públicas, diferentes analistas mencionan que la principal preocupación de los votantes estadounidenses al momento de ir a las urnas fue pensar en la economía, el costo de la vida y la corrupción, además del conflicto con Irán y sus ramificaciones.

En su análisis de la jornada electoral, la cadena BBC News agregó dos ítems fundamentales a la lista de causantes del viraje en las urnas:

  • La impopularidad de Trump.
  • Cambio en el comportamiento electoral: Los votantes hispanos y afroamericanos volvieron a cambiar de partido.

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Congreso de Estados UnidosDonald TrumpElecciones de Estados Unidos 2026